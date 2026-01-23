The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has announced plans to support the development of a more affordable and easier-to-deploy Ebola vaccine, a move aimed at improving access in low- and middle-income countries where outbreaks remain frequent.

CEPI, a global partnership that funds vaccine development for epidemic-prone diseases, said it would invest up to $30 million to update the manufacturing process of an existing Zaire ebolavirus vaccine produced by pharmaceutical company MSD, known as Merck in the United States and Canada.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, CEPI said the project is designed to address long-standing challenges around the cost, supply and deployment of the vaccine, particularly in resource-poor settings across Africa.

The vaccine, which has been prequalified by the World Health Organisation (WHO), is recommended for protection against Zaire ebolavirus, the most lethal strain of Ebola.

The virus has a survival rate of about 50 per cent and continues to cause unpredictable outbreaks, including a 2025 outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

While a global stockpile of the vaccine exists for outbreak response and preventive use among healthcare and frontline workers, the organisation said access remains limited due to production and logistical constraints.

The existing vaccine was developed during the 2014–2016 West African Ebola outbreak and relies on a complex manufacturing process that is expensive and vulnerable to supply disruptions.

In addition, it must be stored at 70°C, making transportation and storage difficult in remote and low-resource communities where outbreaks typically occur.

Improving production and storage

Under the new collaboration, MSD will work through Hilleman Laboratories, a joint venture with Wellcome, to update the vaccine’s manufacturing process.

The goal, according to the statement, is to increase production yield and improve the vaccine’s thermostability, allowing it to be stored at 2–8°C, standard refrigerator temperatures, for several months, subject to regulatory approvals.

CEPI said these improvements could significantly reduce production costs and make the vaccine easier to deploy during emergency responses.

The organisation noted that the partnership builds on years of global efforts to move Ebola from a public health emergency to a disease that can be effectively contained, while ensuring a sustainable supply of vaccines at more affordable prices.

“In a single decade the world has transformed Ebola from a global emergency to a disease that can be stopped in its tracks – and now CEPI’s support will help to enable a sustainable and accessible supply of MSD’s Zaire ebolavirus vaccine for years to come at a more affordable price,” explains Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI.

Mr Hatchett said this deal brings together longstanding partners of CEPI with that of MSD to boost global defences against one of the deadliest pathogens known to humankind, helping to save lives.

Strengthening outbreak preparedness

The updated manufacturing process is also expected to make it easier to scale up vaccine production during large outbreaks. CEPI said this could help prevent the rapid spread of the virus and limit the wider social and economic impact of Ebola epidemics.

In addition, the organisation said the improved vaccine could support expanded preventive vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers in high-risk regions, in line with existing WHO recommendations.

MSD, according to the statement, will provide technical expertise and ongoing support to Hilleman Laboratories and explore ways to make the updated vaccine available to public-sector buyers in low- and middle-income countries at a significantly lower cost than the current version.

Chirfi Guindo, Chief Marketing Officer, Human Health, MSD and MSD Shareholder Executive Leader, Hilleman Laboratories said strategic partnerships are essential to addressing some of the world’s most serious health threats, like Ebola.

Clinical trials and partnerships

CEPI said part of its investment would fund the clinical development of the updated vaccine, including a Phase 3 immunobridging trial in African countries where the current vaccine is already approved, subject to ethical and regulatory clearances.

The trial will assess whether the immune response generated by the updated vaccine is comparable to that of the licensed vaccine, allowing researchers to infer its effectiveness.

Other partners on the project include SK bioscience and IDT Biologika, which will support the development of the updated manufacturing process.

CEPI, which was launched in 2017 following the devastating Ebola epidemic in West Africa, said it has continued to support efforts to expand access to Ebola vaccines, including for children and people living with HIV.

Ebola virus in Nigeria

In September 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) stepped up surveillance and urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory to remain vigilant following public concern and speculation over suspected cases of viral haemorrhagic fever in Abuja.

The alert followed reports of suspected infections, which raised anxiety among residents.

However, the NCDC said that two suspected cases of viral haemorrhagic fever identified in Abuja tested negative for Ebola and Marburg viruses.

Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness caused by the Ebola virus, with fatality rates ranging from about 25 to 90 per cent, depending on the strain and the speed of medical response.

There are five distinct species of the virus including; Bundibugyo, Reston, Tai Forest, Sudan, and Zaire. The Zaire strain is responsible for most major outbreaks in Africa.

The virus is transmitted through direct contact with the blood, secretions or other bodily fluids of an infected person or animal, as well as through contaminated objects such as clothing, bedding or medical equipment.

Symptoms typically appear between two and 21 days after exposure and include sudden fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache and sore throat.

In severe cases, patients may develop vomiting, diarrhoea, organ failure and internal or external bleeding.

Although Nigeria has not recorded a confirmed Ebola case since the 2014 outbreak, health authorities continue to emphasise surveillance, early detection and vaccination preparedness as key measures to prevent the reintroduction and spread of the disease.