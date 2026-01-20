Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has disbursed empowerment support to a total of 14,450 women drawn from across the 34 Local Government Areas of the state, describing the initiative as a deliberate investment in inclusive growth, economic dignity and sustainable development.

The empowerment, which took place at the People’s Square, Government House, Katsina, provided tailored support in the form of tools, equipment, consumables, livestock inputs and cash to women engaged in diverse livelihoods.

The beneficiaries included 850 Fura da Nono producers, 850 Awara vendors, 850 Kuli-kuli producers, 850 roadside food vendors, 340 cold drinks sellers, 340 grinding machine operators, 1,700 poultry keepers, 680 Dinkin Hula (cap makers), 680 traditional wear designers (Aikin Hannu), 680 henna artists (Kisto da Kunshi), 680 hairdressers, 680 make-up artists, 680 jewellery makers (Kayan Koli), 680 perfume sellers (Kayan Kamshi), 680 snacks and drinks sellers, 680 tailors, 850 used-clothes (Gwanjo) traders, as well as 1,020 widows and persons living with disabilities.

Speaking at the empowerment ceremony, Governor Radda said the programme was not merely about distributing funds and materials, but about affirming his administration’s belief that the empowerment of women is central to building an inclusive, secure and prosperous Katsina State.

“These women – traders, farmers, food processors, tailors, dyers, artisans and small-scale entrepreneurs – are not passive beneficiaries. They are the backbone of our local economy, sustaining households, driving markets and preserving our productive and cultural heritage,” the Governor stated.

He explained that the intervention, implemented under the Building Your Future Agenda, was deliberately targeted, transparently executed and based on verified engagement in legitimate livelihoods, stressing that it was designed as seed capital to strengthen existing businesses, expand productivity and restore economic dignity.

“Global and local evidence shows that when women control income, the greater share is invested in children’s education, family nutrition and community stability. That is why our focus on women is both an economic strategy and a social investment,” he added.

Governor Radda announced that the programme would be sustained through capacity building, mentorship, cooperative development and the establishment of Women Enterprise Hubs across the 34 local government areas to provide training in record-keeping, product quality, digital skills and market access.

He urged the beneficiaries to utilise the support judiciously, grow their enterprises, strengthen their cooperatives, educate their children and serve as role models in their communities, while calling on the general public to support them by patronising their products.

“This administration believes that economic dignity is the foundation of security and social cohesion. By empowering women, we are investing in peace, stability and the future of Katsina State,” the governor said.

In her remarks, the First Lady of Katsina State, Mrs Zulaihat Dikko Radda, paid tribute to Governor Radda’s leadership and commitment to inclusiveness and economic justice, noting that his vision for women empowerment formed the foundation of the intervention.

She commended the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Aisha Aminu Malunfashi, and her team for ensuring that genuine and hardworking women across the state benefitted from the programme.

The First Lady disclosed that through her office and the Safe Space Humanitarian Initiative (SASHIN), efforts were ongoing to complement government programmes by providing financial assistance and capacity building to women to promote self-reliance and strengthen family income.

“My dear sisters, this support is an opportunity and a trust. Use it wisely, grow your businesses, support one another and become role models in your communities. Your success will speak for you,” she said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Aminu Malunfashi, described the programme as a product of strategic partnership between the Katsina State Government, development partners, local councils and community structures, noting that it reflected the Radda administration’s resolve to move from promises to practical empowerment.

She explained that the intervention followed a careful needs assessment across the 34 local government areas, with tailored support provided to each category of beneficiaries, including food processors, traders, artisans and farmers.

“Women are receiving grains, cooking inputs, modern equipment such as deep freezers and grinding machines, as well as poultry birds, feeds and veterinary drugs to boost productivity and income,” she said, adding that those in the creative and traditional economy also received cash support and working materials such as fabrics, threads, tailoring tools, cosmetics and fashion accessories.

She further noted that widows, persons living with disabilities and vulnerable traders were given direct financial assistance in line with the government’s inclusive policy, describing the empowerment of over 14,000 women as a strategic investment in family welfare and sustainable development.

Also speaking, The Chairperson, House Committee on Women Affairs, Hon Ali Abubakar Albaba, urged the beneficiaries to remain good ambassadors of the programme and assured them of the Katsina State House of Assembly’s continued support for women-focused initiatives.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bashir Tanimu, described the occasion as a joyful day for Katsina women and called on them to utilise the empowerment wisely to support their families, stressing the importance of supporting women in Islam and community development.

In the same vein, The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Yazeed Surajo Abukur, advised the women to uphold good character as mothers and builders of society, while the CDP Coordinator, Mr Kamaladdeen, described the programme as timely, noting that empowering small businesses strengthens peace and stability in communities.

The APC Women Leader in Katsina State commended the government for prioritising women empowerment and urged the beneficiaries to use the support to improve their households and contribute meaningfully to community development.