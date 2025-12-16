Governor Dauda Lawal launched a €5.1 million European Union-funded project aimed at strengthening peace, stability, and resilience in conflict-affected communities in Zamfara State. The governor launched the Conflict Prevention, Crisis Response, and Resilience (CPCRR) project on Monday at the Rescue Hall, Government House, Gusau.

A statement by the spokesperson for the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the European Union Ambassador, Mr Gautier Mignot, was present at the launch of the 18-month CPCRR project.

The statement added that others on the ambassador’s entourage include the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Chief of Mission, Dimanche Sharon, and the IOM Head of Sub Africa (NW), Jean Nahesi Katumbakana.

The statement explained that the peace project is funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in partnership with Mercy Corps and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).

The project builds on earlier EU-supported peace and reconciliation efforts and aims to directly support over 95,000 beneficiaries, including internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees, host communities, women, and youth in ten local government areas (eight in Katsina and two in Zamfara).

In his remarks at the launch, Governor Lawal emphasised that the importance of the peace project extends beyond policy papers and programme schedules. “It directly relates to the everyday realities of our people and reflects our shared commitment to creating a more stable, united, and strong society,” he stressed.

“I warmly welcome the delegation of the European Union, ably led by His Excellency, Ambassador Gautier Mignot; our partners from the International Organisation for Migration; representatives of implementing organisations; our revered traditional rulers; civil society leaders; and all distinguished guests, the governor remarked.

He further said: “Since this administration began, we’ve aimed to address insecurity clearly and comprehensively. Recognising that lasting peace relies on addressing root causes such as exclusion, economic vulnerability, weak institutions, and eroded community trust, we’ve focused on these issues to inform our policies and partnerships.

“This intervention complements the Zamfara State Government‘s efforts to strengthen local peace, revitalize livelihoods for youth and women, improve coordination across ministries and agencies, and support community dialogue mechanisms. These efforts are driven by the belief that security, development, and good governance mutually reinforce one another and must progress in tandem.

“On behalf of Zamfara State government and people, I thank the European Union for its continued partnership. I also commend the International Organisation for Migration, CDD, and Mercy Corps for their expertise and collaborative spirit. Your investment at this critical time shows confidence in our reform efforts and shared hope for lasting stability.

“Peace-building is a collective undertaking. It demands commitment from every segment of society and sustained cooperation among partners. It is therefore my honour to formally flag off the Conflict Prevention, Crisis Response and Resilience Project in Zamfara.”

Earlier, the European Union Ambassador, Mr Gautier Mignot, commended Governor Lawal’s dedication and support to development partners in his effort to achieve a better Zamfara State.