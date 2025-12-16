A suicide bomber has reportedly killed five soldiers in the Pulka area of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, was reported by local media platforms.

The suicide bomber, suspected to be a member of the Boko Haram terrorist group, was thought to have come from their hideout in the Mandara mountains.

Pretending to be a passerby, the terrorist detonated the bomb close to the soldiers at a checkpoint, killing five.

The military has yet to speak about the development at the time of filing this report.

However, Christopher Musa, the Minister of Defence, recently ordered the withdrawal of soldiers from road checkpoints and their redeployment into the bush to directly confront terrorists.

The retired army general said the deployment of soldiers to the bush and leaving the police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to take over checkpoint duties is one of his key strategies for tackling insurgency in the nation.

Sunday’s incident occurred hours after PREMIUM TIMES reported how several civilians were killed, allegedly by Nigerian Air Force airstrikes, at the Daban Masara area of Kukawa Local Government Area of the state.

The victims included drivers who went to the area to transport fish.

The latest local media report put the number of victims at five, all drivers, with their vehicles also destroyed.

It said the three gun trucks belonging to insurgents were also destroyed.

NAF Speaks

Speaking on the incident, the Nigerian Air Force told journalists that the strike targeted identified locations and vehicles associated with the terrorists, and resulted in the killing of some terrorists.

It said the operation was conducted on Sunday by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai following intelligence reports on the presence of a terrorist workshop and movements linked to armed elements in the area.

However, earlier in a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday, the Air Force, lauding the US capacity support, reaffirmed its priority on “civilian safety in operations.”

The Air Force added that it hosted a delegation of US experts on Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response (CHMR), a partner it said has bolstered its operations.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Sunday Aneke, emphasised that the CHMR’s collaboration with the Air Force forms a critical component of the NAF’s “operational ethics and professional evolution.”

But the air mishaps came less than 24 hours after the promise.

Military intensifies onslaught on insurgents

Since the security architecture restructuring by the administration of President Bola Tinubu which brought in Mr Musa as defence minister, attacks on insurgents’ hideouts have intensified.

The latest military’s operation strides nationwide reclaimed the over 14 territories and intercepted N9 million ransom in the last 48 hours.

In the North-east, the troops of Operation HADIN KAI have sustained offensive actions in Borno and Yobe states, killing 11 ISWAP/JAS terrorists in ambushes, fighting patrols and follow-up exploitation operations in Bama, Konduga and Guzamala local government areas.

Weapons, ammunition, motorcycles, bicycles and terrorist logistics, including energy drinks and food items were recovered.

The troops also arrested three suspected ISWAP/JAS collaborators, including logistics suppliers intercepted along the Konduga–Bama road, with 700 packs of energy drinks, mobile phones and cash recovered.

In the North-west, the source said the troops under Operation FANSAN YAMMA engaged terrorists in Zurmi and Maradun LGAs of Zamfara, forcing them to retreat into surrounding bushes.

In the South-south, Mr Musa said the troops conducting anti-illegal bunkering operations in Akwa Ibom uncovered about 600 litres of illegally refined AGO, which was handled in line with operational directives.

This was before the military also repelled an attack on the Mairari Military Base in Borno, killing some terrorists.

In remarks made on Monday, Mr Musa stated that the operational capacity of terrorist groups, bandits, and other criminal elements had been significantly degraded across multiple theatres.

Mr Musa said this at the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Annual Conference 2025, which was held at Nebo Hall, Abalti Barracks, Lagos State.

The minister said that the gains reflected the courage of troops, improved planning and execution, as well as the growing impact of coordinated operations conducted within a joint and multi-agency framework.