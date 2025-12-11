Eat’n’Go Limited, the leading QSR operator and master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry in Nigeria, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Akada, a recycling and waste management company committed to environmental preservation.

Launched recently, this partnership reinforces Eat’n’Go’s long term commitment to fostering a cleaner, healthier environment.

Through this collaboration, Akada collects, processes, and repurposes material waste including paper packaging and other recyclable waste generated across Eat’n’Go’s 181 outlets, starting with Lagos.

In just the first month of implementation, the initiative has successfully collected and recycled over 1000kg of waste, marking a significant milestone in Eat’n’Go’s environmental sustainability journey.

“Sustainability is at the heart of how we operate,” said Ademilola Odunubi, Managing Director.

“Partnering with Akada allows us to ensure that our operations contribute positively to the environment, reduce waste, and support Nigeria’s commitment to a greener planet.

“We are proud to see tangible results already, with over 1000 kilograms of waste recycled in just the first month, and we remain committed to expanding these efforts across all our locations.”

This initiative aligns with the company’s national efforts to reduce waste pollution, minimize environmental degradation, and promote sustainable practices across industries.

By ensuring that material waste is properly collected and transformed for reuse, Eat’n’Go is taking an active role in combating waste accumulation and supporting circular economy principles.

According to Anne Akposibruke CEO of Akada, “This partnership uniquely blends environmental sustainability with social impact.

The 1000kg of waste we have recycled with Eat’n’Go is not just an environmental win; it represents critical resources channeled to our social programmes, demonstrating a new model for corporate social responsibility.

This underscores Eat’n’Go’s commitment to Nigeria’s and the world’s broader goals of environmental conservation, climate protection, and building a greener planet for future.”

Eat’n’Go remains dedicated to expanding its sustainability programmes and leveraging strategic partnerships to drive long term environmental impact across its operations and the communities it serves.

It currently is Africa’s leading quick service restaurant company and the master franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt in Nigeria.

With a strong focus on quality, service, and innovation, the company continues to expand its footprint while championing initiatives that positively impact society.

Akada is a Nigerian based recycling and waste management organisation focused on transforming waste into valuable materials through innovative and sustainable recycling processes.

The company partners with businesses and communities to promote environmental responsibility and reduce waste pollution.