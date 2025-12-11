Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Dapo Abiodun, has mourned the passing of the deputy governor of Bayelsa State, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who died on Thursday. In a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday, Prince Abiodun said he received with shock the news of the death of Mr Ewhrudjakpo, who died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, where he was rushed to after slumping on Thursday afternoon.

He said the incident was particularly painful as the deceased was in his office attending to his duties when the incident happened, adding that he apparently defied illness to serve the people of Bayelsa State. While commiserating with the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, the Government and people of Bayelsa State, he urged them to take solace in the life of service that the deceased lived.

He said: “I received news of the demise of the deputy governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, with deep sorrow. The incident came as a profound shock to all of us, but we submit to the will of the Almighty God, who has chosen to call him home at this time.

“I know how painful and devastating that this development is for my brother, His Excellency, Governor Duoye Diri, who has lost a dependable ally. I also deeply commiserate with the family and friends of the deceased. It is my sincere prayer that the Almighty God will be with them and give them the strength to survive this hour of pain and sorrow.

“No doubt, Bayelsa State and Nigeria as a whole have lost a gem, but we shall take comfort in the knowledge that he lived a life of service to humanity and made profound change in the lives of people. May his gentle soul rest in sweet repose.”