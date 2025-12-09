The 16 ward councillors of the Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, Enugu State, have acknowledged the development projects executed in the council area by the LGA Chairman, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze.

The councillors made the acknowledgement during an interactive session on Monday, 9 December, with the council chairman at the Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council Secretariat.

The ongoing reconstruction of the Igbo-Eze South’s council secretariat into an ultra-modern edifice, the paving of the access road in the secretariat premises, water borehole projects across the wards, the extensive road grading and soil stabilisation initiatives and the restoration of electricity supply in many communities were among the projects acknowledged by the councillors.

The councillors also acknowledged other life-transforming projects embarked upon by the chairman, Mr Ukwueze. They commended the peace, stability and sense of inclusiveness that have flourished under Mr Ukwueze’s administration.

Mr Ukwueze thanked the councillors for their steadfast support and collaboration despite the various challenges that have confronted the local government and the people.

He reminded them that although their tenure was gradually coming to an end, they must continue to see this period as a gateway to broader opportunities.

“The governance philosophy of His Excellency (Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State) teaches us that every phase of service, when approached with excellence and innovation, becomes a stepping stone to greater possibilities,” the chairman said, while reaffirming their shared commitment to the transformative leadership inspired by the governance model of Governor Mbah.

He encouraged the councillors to take full ownership of the ongoing projects in their respective wards and closely monitor them.

“Effective oversight at the community level is essential to sustaining the momentum of development and delivering outcomes that reflect the Renewed Hope Agenda we collectively uphold.

“Indeed, we have grown into a formidable union. Our bond transcends official roles and will endure even beyond public office. Above everything else, we remain an indivisible family committed to accelerating growth, deepening peace and driving the transformation of Igbo-Eze South in alignment with what My Principal, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, a man I usually describe as a modern wonder in the realms of governance, is doing in the state,” the chairman added.