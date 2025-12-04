Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated Christopher Musa on his swearing in as Minister of Defence by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The governor, in a statement on Thursday, described the appointment of the retired general as a strategic choice that reflects President Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture.

Governor Radda noted that Mr Musa’s distinguished military career, including his tenure as Chief of Defence Staff, positions him uniquely to tackle the nation’s complex security challenges. “General Musa’s nomination and subsequent confirmation by the Senate comes at a critical time when Nigeria needs experienced, strategic, and decisive leadership in the defence sector.

His track record speaks volumes about his capacity to deliver results,” the governor stated.

He expressed confidence that the new minister would bring fresh energy, innovative strategies, and operational excellence to the Ministry of Defence.

Governor Radda specifically charged General Musa to prioritize security in Katsina State and the entire northwest region, which continues to battle banditry, kidnapping, and armed violence.

He called for sustained military pressure on bandits, improved welfare for troops, and stronger collaboration between military, police, and community security structures.

“We are ready partners in this fight. Katsina State has established Community Watch Corps, and created enabling environments for security operations. We look forward to working closely with the Ministry of Defence under General Musa’s leadership,” Radda concluded.