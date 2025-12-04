Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to grassroots development during a community engagement visit to Mani Local Government Area. Speaking at the Palace of the District Head of Mani, Umar Babani Isah, Durbin Katsina on Wednesday, Governor Radda said the visit was part of his strategy to “maintain direct interaction with communities, assess progress, and address priority needs.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Governor Radda visited Matazu and Musawa local government areas (LGA) on community engagements where he unveiled development projects and empowerment interventions.

Welcoming the governor in Mani, the District Head commended him for fulfilling key campaign promises and implementing “life-changing interventions across Mani.” He appealed for the rehabilitation of the Mani–Dutsi Road and the Duwan–Doro Road, describing them as “critical economic routes that sustain daily movement and commerce.” The traditional ruler also raised concerns over water shortages in some communities and urged the Governor to intervene.

He further thanked Governor Radda for establishing the Ministry of Livestock Development, which he described as “a visionary institution and the first of its kind in Nigeria.” On local governance, the District Head praised the recent appointments made by the state government and applauded the release of funds to Local Government Councils. He appealed for the construction of a Ring Road in Mani, saying it would “boost internal connectivity and open up the town economically.”

Responding, Governor Radda thanked the District Head and residents for their hospitality and support. “Our administration is committed to ensuring that no community is left behind. Mani remains a priority, and your concerns—particularly on water supply—will receive prompt attention,” he said. The Governor highlighted progress recorded in education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and youth empowerment, noting that many schools and healthcare facilities have been constructed and renovated statewide.

He also revealed that the federal government has approved a medical facility for Muduru. At the Mani Local Government Secretariat, the Governor met with stakeholders, where a representative of the Stakeholders’ Forum, Mr Musa, said the people of Mani came “not with complaints, but with appreciation.” He presented a compiled document of projects completed under the current administration.

The Chairman of Mani Local Government, Yunusa Sani Bagiwa, stated that the area had witnessed unprecedented development over the last two years. “Mani has seen more progress under Governor Radda than in over a decade,” he said. Addressing the forum, Governor Radda explained that Mani ranked second in a two-year performance review covering all 22 Local Government Areas. “This assessment captured contributions from every level—state, federal, and local,” he added.

He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening party structures, noting that monthly allowances introduced for ward and local government party executives were designed to “enhance coordination and political stability.” Governor Radda concluded the visit by commissioning development projects and unveiling a scholarship support programme initiated by the Mani Local Government Chairman, reaffirming his administration’s dedication to youth empowerment.

In Musawa LGA on Tuesday, Governor Radda joined the Chairman, Aliyu Idris GinGin to unveil a large-scale empowerment initiative aimed at supporting small businesses, boosting rural enterprises, and strengthening economic resilience across the local government. Welcoming the governor, GinGin said the empowerment initiative was part of his commitment to expanding economic opportunities for youths, women, and low-income households.

He noted that the programme was designed to ease financial pressures, grow local commerce, and promote community stability. The empowerment items distributed included extensive cash support and work tools across various categories: 175 youths and women engaged in small-scale businesses received ₦100,000 each; 100 tea and bread vendors received ₦50,000 each; 100 commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) received ₦50,000 each; 100 women running micro-businesses such as bean cake, doughnuts, and snacks received ₦50,000 each; 100 youth barbers received ₦50,000 each; and 100 meat butchers received ₦50,000 each.

The programme also featured significant material support, including motor vehicles, 50 motorcycles, 110 grinding machines, 110 pepper-grinding machines, irrigation and farming tools, 222 bags of Urea fertilizer, 177 bags of WACOT fertilizer, and 57 water-pumping machines. Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Radda praised Hon. GinGin for what he described as a deliberate and impactful investment in the economic progress of Musawa citizens. He stated: “Every item distributed today is more than assistance; it is a seed of opportunity. It strengthens families, empowers entrepreneurship, and reinforces our commitment to ensuring that no hardworking citizen is left behind.”

The Governor emphasised that his Statewide Engagement Tour was created to provide direct interaction with communities, understand their immediate needs, and work with elected officials and traditional leaders to deliver meaningful change. Addressing the beneficiaries, Governor Radda added: “Our goal is to ensure equitable development across all communities. We will continue partnering with local government leaders and stakeholders to deliver initiatives that transform livelihoods and promote long-term prosperity.” The Governor also held strategic meetings with stakeholders, including youth representatives, women groups, traditional institutions, and security actors, to identify pressing needs requiring further government intervention in Musawa.

Similarly, Governor Radda paid a courtesy visit to the District Head of Musawa, Sagir Abdullahi Inde, Sarkin Musawan Katsina, where he greeted the traditional ruler and acknowledged the vital role traditional institutions play in addressing societal issues. He received prayers and commendations for the work his administration is delivering across the state. During the engagement, the Governor interacted with a wide range of leaders and dignitaries in Musawa.

In Matazu LGA, Governor Radda applauded the Chairman, Shamsuddeen Muhammad Sayaya, for his commitment to uplifting citizens through humanitarian and economic empowerment initiatives. The empowerment programme featured the distribution of sewing machines, irrigation machines, grinding machines, flour, and other related tools designed to support small business owners, promote self-reliance, and improve household incomes across Matazu.

Mr Radda described the intervention as a “timely and meaningful contribution” to grassroots development, acknowledging the Chairman’s efforts to address economic challenges and expand opportunities for youths, women, and vulnerable families. During the visit, Governor Radda paid a courtesy call on the District Head of Matazu, Iro Maikano Fagachin Katsina.

The traditional ruler appealed to the Governor to expedite the provision of portable drinking water from the Zobe Dam to Matazu town, noting that the community continues to face persistent water shortages. He also expressed profound appreciation to the governor for the Federal Government hospital built in Matazu, describing it as a major milestone that has significantly improved healthcare access for the people.

Responding, Governor Radda directed that the ongoing Urban Water Supply project in Matazu be immediately upgraded and completed as a short-term measure while awaiting the full extension of water supply from the Zobe Dam. The governor emphasised the need for unity and cooperation among all stakeholders, particularly members of the APC, stressing that “collective effort remains central to achieving sustainable development.”