Katsina State Government has announced its plan to host the maiden edition of #InvestKatsina–an economic and investment summit organised in collaboration with the Nigerian Investment Promotion (NIPC), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG). The summit will hold from Monday, 24th to Tuesday, 25th November 2025 at the Continental Event and Sports Complex, Katsina, under the theme “Building the Future of Katsina’s Economy.”

The State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda will formally declare the ceremony open. Director General of the Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), Ibrahim Jikamshi, described the summit as “a decisive step toward repositioning Katsina State as a globally competitive, private sector–driven economy capable of creating jobs, reducing poverty, and unlocking new opportunities for the people.” He stated that the Summit is in line with the Radda administration’s commitment to rebuilding the state’s economy after years of insecurity, unemployment, low productivity, and weak industrial output.

“Our vision is clear: to transform Katsina into an agricultural haven and an investment-friendly state driven by innovation, industry, and modern governance,” he said. According to him, the summit will highlight the state’s competitive advantages in agriculture, MSMEs, ICT, mining, manufacturing, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development, thereby attracting both domestic and international investors.

He added that Katsina must strengthen investment partnerships to reverse the economic challenges captured in several national assessments, including the BudgiT State of States report which ranked Katsina as the 19th largest economy in 2022. “This Summit is where we reset the direction of our economy,” he noted. The two-day event will feature keynote speeches, sector-focused presentations, exhibitions, high-level panel discussions, investment launches, and the signing of major agreements that will shape short- and long-term development plans.

The summit seeks to elevate Katsina’s profile before global investors and demonstrates the state’s readiness for business and international partnerships. It will also showcase opportunities across strategic sectors, making it easier for investors to identify viable areas for investment. The summit aims to strengthen cooperation between government, the private sector, business to business and development partners to drive inclusive and sustainable growth. It will serve as a platform for experts, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to exchange ideas and explore new areas of collaboration and partnerships.

The event will further enhance the ease of doing business across the 34 local government areas by making processes more efficient and investor-friendly. It will also connect MSMEs to larger markets, supporting enterprise growth and job creation.

Mr Ibrahim Jikamshi explained that the summit will provide investors with “clear, reliable, and actionable insights” supported by a new investment framework to be unveiled during the event. According to him, the discussions will lay the foundation for long-term reforms capable of shaping the future of the state. “This Summit is not just an event; it is a commitment to building a stronger, modern Katsina,” he said. He acknowledged the support of NIPC, UNDP, and NESG, noting that all logistical arrangements have been completed to host a world-class summit.

The Organising Committee also confirmed that the event will be held in a hybrid format to allow wider participation from global investors. Governor Dikko Umaru Radda will attend the Summit alongside senior government officials, development partners, and leaders from key economic sectors throughout the two-day programme.