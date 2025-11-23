Rivers United’s long-awaited return to the CAF Champions League group stage began with a harsh reality check, as the Nigerian contenders fell 3–0 to defending champions Pyramids FC at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo late Saturday night.

The Port Harcourt side arrived in Egypt with optimism and ambition, marking their first Champions League group-stage appearance in years and carrying the weight of being Nigeria’s lone survivors in CAF competition this season.

But against a Pyramids FC outfit rapidly establishing itself as one of Africa’s new superpowers, the Pride of Rivers were handed a stern reminder of the margins at this level.

A disciplined first half, undone by a Collapse

Rivers United began the match with admirable discipline. Compact. Organised. Patient. They frustrated the champions for 45 minutes, absorbed pressure intelligently, and even carved out moments of threat on the counter.

For a team playing only its second-ever group-stage match in the modern Champions League format, going into halftime at 0–0 in Cairo felt like a solid platform.

But football at the elite African level is decided by concentration, and the moment Rivers United blinked, the champions pounced with brutal clarity.

Atef El Sayed turns the game on its head

Egyptian forward Ahmed Atef El Sayed delivered a masterclass in movement and finishing, scoring a second-half hat-trick that completely shifted the contest.

Atef broke the deadlock with a composed striker’s finish in the 52nd minute, got his double just 5 minutes later, punishing Rivers United’s defensive disorganisation, and completed his hat-trick with another decisive strike in the 72nd minute, sealing a dominant, champion-level performance for the hosts in Egypt.

In 20 relentless minutes, the Egyptian tore the game away from Rivers United and cemented Pyramids’ status as the group’s early favourites.

A rising African Force vs. Nigeria’s last hope

Saturday’s clash brought together two sides tipped as strong contenders in Group B, which also includes RS Berkane of Morocco, who thrashed fellow group B side Power Dynamos of Zambia 3-0 in their opener as well.

Pyramids FC, winners of the CAF Champions League, CAF Super Cup, and the African-Asian-Pacific Club Championship last season, entered the campaign brimming with momentum. Their ambition is unmistakable: stay at the summit, dominate the continent, and build a dynasty.

Rivers United, meanwhile, are at a different stage of their evolution: a Nigerian team carrying continental expectations but still searching for consistency and rhythm at the highest level of African football.

A tough start, but not the end

The 3–0 defeat leaves Rivers United with significant adjustments to make and very little margin for error as the group stage unfolds.

Their next match becomes crucial, not just for points, but for restoring belief and proving that the setback in Cairo was a moment, not a pattern.

READ ALSO: Five key players who could decide Pyramids vs Rivers United in Cairo

For Pyramids FC, it was an opening statement delivered with authority. For Rivers United, it was a reminder that in the CAF Champions League, ambition must be matched with execution, for 90 minutes, not 45.

The journey continues, but Group B just became a much steeper mountain.