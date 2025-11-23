The Yobe State Government has directed the immediate closure of all boarding secondary schools in the state as a proactive measure to safeguard students.

This is contained in a statement by Mamman Mohammed, Governor Mai Mala Buni’s director-general, Press and Media Affairs, in Damaturu on Saturday.

He said the decision was reached at the end of a security meeting held by the governor and security chiefs in the state.

Mr Mohammed said the directive became imperative after a review of recent breaches of security at some schools in some states of the federation.

The aide said Mr Buni had called on the citizenry to pray for leaders, security operatives, peace and improved security in the state and the country at large.

Mr Muhammed quoted Bukar Aji-Bukar, the permanent secretary, Yobe State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, as saying that the closure was temporary, pending improvement of the situation.

He said the principals of all the affected schools were directed to ensure full compliance.

(NAN)