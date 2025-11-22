In order to ensure smooth take-off of the newly established Federal University of Health Sciences and Technology (FUHST), Tsafe, Governor Dauda Lawal has constituted a transition committee for the seamless transfer of structural facilities, integration of existing students, and eligible staff of the College of Health Sciences (CHST), Tsafe into the University.

Disclosing the development, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada explained that the committee will, among other things, review and verify the academic status, transcripts, and programme structures of existing students of the College of Health Sciences and recommend programmes, in line with JAMB requirements, NUC regulations, and other University policies.

Also, the committee will assess staff qualifications, ranks and experience to determine suitability for absorption into the University system, in conformity with the University’s conditions of service and NUC staffing standards.

Furthermore, the committee will propose adequate land for future expansion of the University. It will also examine the need for, and recommend, the relocation of the College of Health Sciences and Technology Tsafe to a suitable part of the state

The committee comprises the following members:

i. Prof Lawal S. Bilbis—Chairman

ii. Prof Bashir Kaka, DVC, Administration — Co-Chairman

iii. Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Science & Technology—Member

iv. Commissioner, Ministry of Health—Member

v. Commissioner, Ministry of Housing—Member

vi. Chairman, Governing Council, Abdu Gusau Polytechnic—Member

vii. Chairman, Governing Council, School of Health Technology, Tsafe—Member

viii. Special Adviser, Infrastructure & Urban Renewal—Member

ix. Dr Shehu Liman, University Librarian—Member

x. Yusuf Hamisu Yelwa, University Registrar—Member

xi. Dr Abubakar Mohammad Gusau, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs—Secretary

xii. Mukhtar Rabiu, Director, Office of the Head of Service—Dep. Secretary

xiii. Hibban Buhari—Asst. Secretary

In order to facilitate the establishment of the University, the Zamfara State Government during Senate public hearing in May 2024, pledged to donate the entire structures of the CHST Tsafe for the permanent site of the University, demonstrating the commitment of Governor Lawal’s administration to ushering development into Zamfara state.