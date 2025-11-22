Nigeria finished eighth on the medals table with a total of 30 medals, marking its best-ever performance at the Islamic Solidarity Games, while Turkey emerged at the top of the standings.

This year has been a remarkable success for the National Sports Commission, which has supported more than 40 sports federations in attending international competitions, many of whom have delivered outstanding performances and secured medals.

The count includes taekwondo, swimming, cricket, para-powerlifting, para-badminton, among others.

Nigeria’s haul, comprised 11 gold, 12 silver, and 7 bronze, a result that reinforces the National Sports Commission’s (NSC) strategic direction of sending only athletes with strong podium prospects to major international events.

Competing in seven sports, Taekwondo, Boxing, Athletics, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Para-Powerlifting, and Para-Athletics, the team delivered an unprecedented outcome, winning medals in every sports they competed in.

Weightlifting led Nigeria’s medal haul with 6 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze, followed by Athletics, which secured 2 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze.

Wrestling added 2 gold and 2 silver, Para-Powerlifting contributed 1 gold, while Boxing and Para-Athletics each earned 1 silver. Taekwondo completed the tally with 1 bronze medal.

Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, praised the team’s exceptional outing, stating:

“It is not a coincidence that Nigeria won medals in every sport we participated in at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games. This achievement reflects the new direction we have taken in sports development.

After meeting with our team at the Commission and the Elite and Podium Board led by Yusuf Ali, we made a deliberate decision to bring only podium prospects to Riyadh and today, that decision has paid off.”

He added that the performance in Riyadh sets the standard for future international engagements:

“From Boxing to Taekwondo, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Track and Field and Powerlifting, Nigeria secured medals in every sport we entered. This is the new benchmark at the National Sports Commission, guiding our preparations for upcoming competitions, including the Commonwealth Games and ultimately, the Olympics.”

Officials stated that Team Nigeria’s record-breaking finish in Riyadh marks a defining moment in the country’s sporting evolution and strengthens its position as a rising force in global multi-sport competitions.