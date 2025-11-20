Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has described the passing of Mr Olusegun Awolowo Jr., grandson of former Nigerian nationalist, and statesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, as a deeply profound personal loss. Mr Abiodun, extolled the lawyer and ex- executive director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), as a gentleman par excellence, voice of courage and consummate public servant.

He expressed deep shock over the passing of the first grandson of the late sage at 62 stressing that he received the sad news with utter disbelief. The governor said that he still treasures the fond memories of late Segun’s acquaintance.

According to the governor, all who knew him would attest that Mr Segun Awolowo was affable, highly intelligent, extremely affable and easy going, adding that he will be sorely missed.

He said: “It is extremely hard to process the news that Segun Awolowo Jr. is gone, but we submit unreservedly to the decision of the Almighty God, who has called him into His bosom. “We are deeply heartbroken, but we will take consolation in the exemplary great lessons his life taught us, for he was such a jolly good fellow.

“Born two months after his father’s death, Awolowo Jr. was acquainted with grief from childhood, but he rose above the challenges and became an icon in his own right. “Mr Awolowo Jr. worked with the law firm of Abayomi Sogbesan & Co. and also with the law firm of GOK Ajayi & Co. after his call to bar in December 1989.

He served in President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration as a Special Assistant on Traditional Institutions, Legal Due Diligence and Legal Matters. ” His public service record, including his time as Special Assistant to President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and as Secretary for Social Development and Secretary of Transport, FCT, from 2007 to 2011, and executive director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council from 2013 to 2021, was unblemished.

“He gave his best in advancing the fortunes of Nigeria, and it was not by accident that he was, in July 2021, unanimously elected as the President of National Trade Promotion Organisations (TPOs) from ECOWAS member States.

“Appointed the secretary, national action committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, Mr Awolowo Jr. worked with other Nigerians to partake in concluding trade reforms programmes at ECOWAS, including the adoption of common trade policy, the establishment of an ECOWAS trade policy committee, and to resolve issues in the ECOWAS trade liberalisation scheme (ETLS), together with the establishment of an ECOWAS Members peer review and audit mechanism, and amending article nine on ECOWAS protocol on decision making.

As secretary, he was expected to provide direction to the committee for effective coordination of relevant stakeholders towards the attainment of Nigeria’s strategic national interest, and he did well in this regard.

“His earthly sojourn may have been brief, but it was hugely impactful. I commiserate with his dear wife and children, the Awolowo family, and Nigerians in general. May his gentle soul rest in sweet repose.”