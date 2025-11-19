Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has extended his condolences to the Agbese family over the passing of Dan Ochima Agbese, the veteran journalist, celebrated columnist, and co-founder of Newswatch magazine, who died on Monday at the age of 81. In his condolence message, Governor Radda described the late Agbese as one of Nigeria’s most distinguished media figures, a man whose mastery of language, commitment to truth, and decades of service helped shape modern journalism in the country.

“Dan Agbese was not just a journalist; he was an institution. His pen carried clarity, courage, and conviction. Through satire, commentary, and meticulous writing, he inspired generations and set standards that defined responsible journalism in Nigeria,” Mr Radda said. He noted that Agbese, born in Agila in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, lived a life marked by excellence from the very start, whether as editor of the Nigeria Standard and New Nigerian, as General Manager of Radio Benue, or later as co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Newswatch, one of the most influential publications in Nigeria’s media history.

“His works reflected discipline, intellect, and an uncommon dedication to national development. Even in his later years, he remained a guiding voice through his weekly columns in Daily Trust and The Guardian. His passing leaves a void that will be difficult to fill,” the governor added.

Governor Radda extended his condolences to the Agbese family, especially his wife, Rose, his children and grandchildren, as well as his long-time professional associates Ray Ekpu, Yakubu Muhammed, and Soji Akinrinade, who worked closely with him in the pioneering years of modern investigative journalism. He also commiserated with the wider Nigerian media community, describing Agbese’s death as “a moment of collective grief for an entire profession that benefitted from his wisdom, courage, and integrity.”

He prayed that God grants his family the strength to bear this loss and that the legacy of the Benue-born media icon continues to inspire journalists across the nation. “Chief Dan Agbese’s legacy will endure, not only in his writings and books but in the countless journalists he mentored and the generations he influenced through his example. May his memory be a blessing to all who cherished him,” Governor Radda prayed.