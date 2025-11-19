Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s firm commitment to strengthening the MSME sector and expanding access to finance for small businesses across all 34 local government areas of the state. The governor’s efforts received national recognition on Monday when he was presented with the SMEDAN Governor of the Year Award for SME Financial Support (North) during the 2025 National MSME Conference held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Governor Radda, was represented by the Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal Jobe. Mr Jobe described the award as a welcome endorsement of the reforms currently transforming the business environment in Katsina, giving young people, women, and small enterprises greater economic opportunities.

This year’s conference, themed “GROW Nigerian: Building the Future of Innovation, Resilience and Prosperity,” brought together senior government officials, development partners, business leaders, and MSME operators from across the country. With more than 5,000 participants and 120 exhibitors, it remains one of the most influential gatherings for enterprise development in Nigeria.

The deputy governor commended SMEDAN and its Director-General, Dr Charles Odii, for providing a platform that continues to expand innovation, partnerships, and financing opportunities for entrepreneurs nationwide. He explained that the honour carries a deeper significance for the administration. He said that while the award reflects what has been achieved within a short time, it also places a greater responsibility on the government to keep moving forward.

“This award is not just a recognition of Governor Radda efforts—it is a call for us to rededicate ourselves to doing even more for the people of Katsina and for Nigeria,” he said. He stated that Governor Radda remains fully committed to securing our communities, supporting our entrepreneurs, and ensuring that government policies bring real improvements to people’s daily lives. He added that the governor’s vision is anchored on service, accountability, and inclusive growth, and that the administration will continue building an economy where young people, women, and small business owners can stand on their own with dignity.

He noted that one of Governor Radda’s earliest economic interventions was the creation of the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA), which has become the State’s central institution for MSME empowerment, access to finance, and enterprise growth. According to him, KASEDA has helped build a more transparent and supportive MSME ecosystem, driven by financial inclusion, skills development, and wider market access. This, he said, has reduced barriers for startups, strengthened local industries, and encouraged innovation among young business owners.

Mr Jobe outlined several key initiatives, including the ₦5 billion Managed Fund created in partnership with the Bank of Industry, which has already provided affordable financing to more than 300 MSMEs across manufacturing, agriculture, fashion, and service sectors. He noted that this fund has become a major catalyst for job creation and productivity in the State.

He also highlighted the State’s ₦500 million counterpart contribution that unlocked additional UNDP support for entrepreneurs in the 13 security-affected LGAs, helping vulnerable business owners rebuild their livelihoods. Another ₦500 million interest-free facility, created with Sterling Bank, is supporting petty traders, artisans, and micro-enterprises who often struggle to access credit through conventional financial institutions.

The deputy governor explained that joint programmes with the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) have trained over 2,000 youths and women in business management, digital skills, and financial literacy. He added that the State is revitalizing the Industrial Development Centre (IDC) in Tudun Matawalle to expand manufacturing and value-addition opportunities for local producers.

To enhance visibility for small businesses, he said Katsina entrepreneurs are receiving consistent support to participate in national exhibitions and trade fairs, giving them access to larger markets and new partnerships. He shared success stories from the field, including that of a young woman in Daura who expanded her shea-butter business with support from KASEDA and now employs ten additional women—an example of how these interventions create wider community impact.

Mr Jobe assured participants that the administration would continue to deepen reforms, widen financing options, and build more opportunities for entrepreneurs capable of competing locally and internationally. He reaffirmed the State’s readiness to work closely with SMEDAN, development partners, and the private sector to strengthen Nigeria’s MSME ecosystem.

Speaking earlier, the Director-General of SMEDAN, Charles Odii, said the conference was designed to chart a future powered by innovation, resilience, and prosperity for Nigerian MSMEs. He emphasised that access to finance remains one of the toughest challenges facing small businesses and announced that pitch competitions at the event would award grants of up to ₦20 million to outstanding entrepreneurs.

He also stressed the importance of digital capacity for MSMEs and pledged SMEDAN’s commitment to working with relevant agencies to remove bureaucratic bottlenecks and improve service delivery under the Agency’s GROW strategy, which focuses on guidance, resources, opportunities, and workforce development.

Delivering his keynote address, the Chairman of Heirs Holdings and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr Tony Elumelu, highlighted the importance of building systems that help businesses move from survival to stability and long-term success. He noted that many Nigerian entrepreneurs struggle not because their ideas are weak, but because the supporting structures around them are inadequate.

Chairman of Nigeria’s Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, presented the award to Dr Babangida Ruma, who received it on behalf of Governor Radda. Speaking after receiving the award, the Director-General of KASEDA, Babangida Ruma, thanked SMEDAN for recognising Governor Radda strong drive to rebuild the MSME sector. He said no administration in the State has supported small businesses the way Governor Radda has done in just two years.

Mr Ruma noted that the Governor’s reforms expanded grants, introduced easier loan schemes, strengthened cooperatives, and opened market opportunities for youth and rural entrepreneurs. He described the award as proof that the governor’s policies are creating real change for the people. He added that Katsina now has one of the most accessible SME support systems in the North.

According to him, KASEDA keeps its doors open to guide businesses on funding, training, and market access. “No idea is too small at KASEDA,” he said, praising Governor Radda for giving young entrepreneurs the confidence to grow and succeed.

Among those present at the conference were ministers including Mrs Jumoke Oduwole and John Owan Enoh; development partners from GIZ and UNDP; the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr Zacch Adedeji; digital industry leaders; MSME operators; and participants from various masterclasses, including a session on content and storytelling led by Folagade Banks.