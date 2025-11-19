Nigeria clearly craves development. The opportunities are immense, and the potential is undeniable. But investments in infrastructure, recurrent economic reforms, and the endless paper battles against corruption will not yield meaningful dividends unless we build and sustain a credible, respected, and functional bureaucratic system. Development requires institutions that command trust, not suspicion; authority, not theatrics; coherence, not chaos.

Recently, Nigeria’s political space has witnessed a string of unsettling developments. First came the coup rumours, then the sensational ‘threat of invasion by the defender of the universe,’ and now the spectacle of a public clash between political and military elites. All of this is unfolding against the backdrop of long-standing political-economic instability, insecurity, volatile macroeconomic indicators, slow progress on inclusive growth, and uncertainty around sustained development.

My concern hinges on one point: In all the noise, nobody seems interested in discussing how these disruptions affect Nigeria’s national development agenda. The entire discourse has been reduced to political gossip, personality clashes, and power theatrics. Really?

Oh, maybe we should pause and ask: What is Nigeria’s development agenda? And please don’t tell me “7-Point Agenda” or similar politically driven slogans. I am referring to a comprehensive, national, overarching rolling plan, one that aligns the people’s aspirations with a coherent national vision anchored on judicious resource planning, institutional continuity, and political sensitivity. Instead, in recent years, we have been revolving around the vision of one man, the winner of the presidential election, rather than a sustained, collectively owned national development framework.

Let’s get back on course…

If anyone still doubts the depth of deprivation and frustration across the country, the public’s reaction to the ‘clash of the titans’ should end that debate. And I am not referring to the typical Nigerian habit of turning serious issues into jokes. I mean the outright disdain directed at a very senior political figure by ordinary citizens in real time. That episode does not send the right signal to the international investing community about Nigeria’s readiness for investment or stability. It projects a nation drifting towards a disregard for political order, especially when such a reaction is directed at the chief bureaucratic representative of the presidency in the FCT.

Consider this sequence: One day, the United States warns of heightened unrest in Nigeria; the next, the political class appears to be teetering on the verge of internal conflict. This exposes a troubling absence of coordination and strategic restraint. To make matters worse, sections of the public responded not with concern but with derision, entertainment, and open mockery. Whether intended or not, this validates the narratives foreign observers are raising about Nigeria’s internal fragility.

In all of this, no one has cared to ask the deeper questions:

What do these events mean for governance?

For institutional trust?

For the credibility of public leadership?

For the implementation of the national development plan?

For investor confidence and the broader political economy?

Just the other night, I attended an event where the discussion again centred on the supposed ‘clash of the titans’ and its threat to democracy. I agree that democracy is essential for liberalised development. But beyond that, what Nigeria truly needs is a just, free, and enabling environment, one in which people are respected, bureaucracy is honoured, and the rule of law thrives.

At the heart of Nigeria’s current turbulence lies a widening disconnect between bureaucratic leadership and social sensibility. The country’s administrative elite is expected not only to uphold order but also to demonstrate emotional intelligence, legitimacy, and an understanding of public sentiment. When bureaucratic leaders appear detached or unresponsive, citizens respond with cynicism. And when trust collapses, even the symbols of state authority become vulnerable to ridicule. And mark you, I am not personalising any of these statements.

This raises a fundamental question: What exactly constitutes the bureaucracy?

Is the military not part of the sovereign bureaucratic structure? If so, why has it consistently positioned itself above the civil bureaucracy? Just like the three arms of government are equal and complementary, so are the military and civil bureaucracies. Across the country, one often sees “Military Zone — Keep Off” boldly written on private property. One would expect such official signage to be reserved strictly for government-designated zones. Yes, Nigerians can be invasive of personal space, but such inscriptions reflect something deeper – a disregard for due process and an abuse of privileges conferred by the state. Ironically, it is the same state bureaucracy that is not respected when it comes to civil administrative institutions.

Nigeria clearly craves development. The opportunities are immense, and the potential is undeniable. But investments in infrastructure, recurrent economic reforms, and the endless paper battles against corruption will not yield meaningful dividends unless we build and sustain a credible, respected, and functional bureaucratic system. Development requires institutions that command trust, not suspicion; authority, not theatrics; coherence, not chaos.

A nation cannot pursue development in an environment where its institutional representatives are publicly disrespected, where political leaders engage in performative power struggles, and where public communication feels tone-deaf to the lived realities of citizens. Development planning thrives on stability, predictability, institutional discipline, and mutual trust between leaders and the governed.

It is also high time that public commentators, media figures, social media content creators, and broadcast personalities move beyond personal aggrandisement and become more circumspect about the national image and the kind of content we project to the world. Nigeria needs investments — productive, patient, and enduring capital flowing into value-creating sectors. To attract that kind of capital, we must communicate with responsibility. We must speak to issues, not merely against personalities. A credible balance is highly desirable, reminding us that responsible discourse neither silences criticism nor aggrandises personalities, but instead places all actions and statements within the broader context of national progress.

We have always said that Nigeria is on the brink of its existence; that statement has rarely been truer than it is today. Growing public discontent, the divestment of multinational enterprises, the lack of domestic capital to replace migrating investments or support willing local entrepreneurs, uncertainty over the next year’s implementation of tax reforms, the dilapidated state of infrastructure, particularly the cross-country road network, and, above all, the looming general elections, are all present and emerging challenges. Yet, amidst these realities, life must continue.

In navigating this continuity, however, Nigeria must prioritise and strengthen the triangle of political leadership, bureaucratic integrity, and social sensibility. Without this, the national development plan will remain merely a document of aspirations rather than a practical roadmap for sustainable transformation.

Dipo Baruwa is a business climate development analyst.