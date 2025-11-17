A grassroots political movement known as YouthSlot Organisation is to be inaugurated in Akwa Ibom State on Saturday, 22 November.

The inauguration will take place at Independence Hall, Abak, in Abak Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, at 10:00 a.m.

YouthSlot, whose membership is dominated by young people, achieved a political feat in Akwa Ibom when it led a vigorous and successful campaign for the election of Clement Jimbo as a member of the House of Representatives.

Mr Jimbo, 42, is a first-term member representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom State.

He is the deputy chairman of the House Committee on National Planning and Economic Development.

Getting Nigerian youths elected into top positions in government has been the primary focus of the YouthSlot.

The House of Reps member, Mr Jimbo, a former president of the National Association of Quantity Surveying Students, was recently elevated to the prestigious rank of Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors.

His investiture will take place on 21 November during the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors’ 31st Biennial Conference and General Meeting in Abuja.

Among the bills sponsored by the lawmaker is a bill to establish the National Commission for Technology Transfer, Acquisition and Promotion.

Mr Jimbo had said that the proposed legislation “seeks to leverage the huge and active Nigerian population to create jobs for youths, process raw materials into finished goods/products, increase the Gross Domestic Product, and transfer technology to Nigeria.”

In May this year, the lawmaker gave business grants of N500,000 each to 13 of his constituents.

In addition, he gifted a new Toyota Camry car and N200,000 to another beneficiary.