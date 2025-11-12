Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to S24 Television’s Abuja headquarters, where he undertook a facility tour and granted an exclusive interview on the progress recorded under his administration. During the visit, the Governor inspected S24’s broadcast infrastructure and engaged in an in-depth conversation on his leadership philosophy, key developmental initiatives, and evolving security strategies in the state.

He was warmly received by the CEO of S24 Media Services, Mrs Halima Abdulrauf, alongside senior team members including John Coster, Benjamin Gowon, and Awwalu Salihu. Mrs Abdulrauf led an extensive interview session with the Governor, touching on critical sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, MSME support, education, economic growth, and ongoing agricultural reforms across Katsina State.

A follow-up segment, moderated by S24 Lead Consultant Mr. John Coster for the Sahel Watch programme, delved into the state government’s security framework and its efforts toward curbing banditry and restoring community stability. Since its establishment on 5 February 2024, S24 Television has continued to expand its national footprint.

The station has covered major events, including the Bauchi Investment Summit and the Digital Nigeria International Conference, and has hosted distinguished personalities such as the Director-General of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), representatives from the CBN Monetary Policy Committee, the Director-General of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization, the CEO of CODE, among others.