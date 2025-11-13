The police in Enugu State have said they arraigned a 29-year-old woman who accused husband of raping their daughters because her claims were confirmed to be false.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the woman, Chisom Okonkwo, accused her husband, Ozioma Okonkwo, of raping their daughters who were aged two and five.

The woman initially raised an alarm in August 2024 that her husband, Mr Okonkwo, allegedly raped the daughters. She reported the matter at Emene Divisional Police Headquarters in Enugu in October 2025.

The husband was consequently arrested and detained in late October before the police discovered the claim was false, prompting the woman’s arrest and arraignment.

How we found her claims to be false- Police

In the Thursday statement, Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said police investigations revealed that the children were not with their father at the time the woman claimed the husband raped them.

“Investigations revealed that, contrary to her claims, the periods in 2024 and 2025 during which Chisom alleged the offences occurred were the same times she had travelled alone with all the children to their hometown in Imo State,” he said.

The spokesperson added that the couple’s seven-year-old son further exonerated his father and revealed that Chisom, their mother, had coached him and his sisters to falsely accuse their father of rape.

He said the police authorities obtained video evidence supporting the son’s testimony.

“Additionally, she (the woman) attempted to withdraw the case and stop further police investigation upon realising that the truth was emerging and the case would turn against her,” he stated.

Mr Ndukwe said the police subsequently found that Chisom defamed her husband and provided “false and misleading information” to police authorities.

“She was thereafter arraigned before the Magistrate Court of Enugu State on a two-count charge of defamation and giving false information.

“She was granted bail by the court, and the case was adjourned for further hearing,” he said without details of the next adjourned date.

Police commissioner speaks

Mr Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Bitrus Giwa, has commended the detectives of the State Intelligence Department for their “thorough and impartial investigation” of the case.

Mr Giwa reiterated that the police in the state were committed to fairness, justice and professionalism in handling all cases.

The police chief warned that any complainant found to have made “false or malicious allegations” would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.