On Saturday, 8 November 2025, Africa’s most promising young talents gathered at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, for the 19th edition of The Future Awards Africa.
It was an unforgettable night as the boldest and brightest defining the future of Africa were honoured for their contributions across diverse sectors.
Join the Premium Times WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.Open in WhatsApp
Themed “Threads of Legacy”, it was a glamorous and star-studded affair from the red carpet to the stage. This year’s event was brilliantly co-hosted by the charismatic duo of Nollywood actor Mike Afolarin and media personality Azeezah Hashim, the first-ever East African host, who dazzled the audience with their effortless wit, charm, and on-stage chemistry.
Together, they guided attendees through a night of celebration and reflection, spotlighting the stories and achievements of those shaping Africa’s next chapter.
|
On the red carpet, former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Sabrina Idukpaye, brought her signature flair to the night along with her red carpet co-hosts Desmond Ekunwe and Adaeze Aduaka.
Together, the trio ignited the night with an electric energy, welcoming guests, asking heartfelt questions, and capturing the best looks of the night. On the carpet were also singers Savy Henry and Naomi Mac, who serenade arriving guests with delightful melodies to start the evening off.
Adding to the innovation and flair of the night was the first-ever live podcast recording on the red carpet hosted by Lynda Aguocha, creative entrepreneur and host of the CreativiTea podcast.
The special segment offered guests an intimate space to share their journeys and aspirations, marking a historic first for the TFAA experience and setting a new standard for red carpet storytelling.
Reflecting on this year’s edition, Ayodeji Razaq, the Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, said, “We are proud to honour the exceptional young people adding the threads to our collective legacy.
Tonight’s winners have proven with their powerful work and impact that legacy is not built in a single moment but through every decision we make. After tonight, we will keep weaving our collective tapestrey to bring Africa into the glorious future we all deserve.”
This year’s TFAA was a step above the usual celebration, as this was the first year the category for performing arts was introduced. The award went to beloved hype man Olugbesan Olatubosun (Big Bimi), making it the first time hype culture is recognised at an award show and marking a revolution for the art form, which has become integral to African celebrations.
The glamorous evening also featured a celebratory tribute to beloved broadcaster and on-air personality, Dan Foster. This was followed by moving performances from some of Africa’s biggest stars who have dominated radio play over the years.
Faze and Ruggedman, two icons of Nigerian music, delivered nostalgic and high-energy performances that had the crowd singing along to early 2000s hits.
Zadok, one of Nigeria’s most versatile entertainers, electrified the audience with his performance, while Dwin The Stoic, songwriter and poet, serenaded them with soulful melodies, and Dotti the Deity closed out the night with a passionate performance that perfectly balanced the night’s emotional highs.
Among the big winners of the night were Tomike Adeoye, Fola David, and Mariam Apaokagi (Taoma), who snagged awards in the Entrepreneurship, Young Person of the Year, and Content Creation categories, respectively.
This year’s event was proudly sponsored by leading Nigerian brands Knorr and Amstel Malta, whose presence was evident throughout the event, nourishing and refreshing attendees.
From laughter and music to historic moments on the red carpet, the 19th TFAA ceremony was a powerful reminder of the creativity and brilliance that define Africa’s youth.
Here is a rundown of the incredible winners who made this year’s TFAA one to remember:
Creativity and Innovation
Chiamaka Iwenofu
Umearigolu Casmir Chukwuebuka
Taiwo Abisoye Joel (Winner)
Daniel Obasi
Julie C. Godwin
Photography
Ayo makinwa
Amazing Klef (Winner)
Emeka Amafor
Thompson Ekong
Chika Onuu
Education
Adeola Abayomi
John Onuigbo(Winner)
Chioma Ukpabi
Abigael Anaza-Mark
Afeez iyiola
Journalism
Blessings Mosugu
Muhammad Ibrahim
Yousra Elbagir
Madina Dahiru Maishanu(Winner)
Emmanuel Onwuka
Content Creation
Mariam Apaokagi (Winner)
Destiny Ogie Osarewinda
Lawal Nasiru Bolaji
Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel
Steven Ndukwu
Folagade Banks
Health and Wellness
Victor Ugo
Kieva Chris-Amusan
Kemi Olakunle
Imodoye Abioro
Lola Aderemi(Winner)
Community Action
Fatima Mohammed Habib
Aderinsola Akinwumi
Akinyemi Oluwaseun Omotayo
Hammed Kayode Alabi (Winner)
Grace Oyemade
Arts
Uzo Njoku
Ahmed Alsagheer
Haneefah Adam
Samson Bakare
Ayobola Kekere-Ekun (Winner)
Literature
Adedayo Agarau (Winner)
Hauwa Shaffii Nuhu
Troy Onyango
Chioma Rosemary
Chukwuebuka Ibeh
Activism and Advocacy
Claire Benson Idoko (Nedeevah Aid Foundation)
Damilola Osuolale (KIDNEY HEALTH EMPOWERMENT FOUNDATION)
Solomon Ayodele (Boys Quarters Africa) (Winner)
Aisha Hamman (Lift Africa Foundation)
Ufuoma Nnamdi Udeh
Fashion
Richmond Barnes (Will and Barnes Group) (Winner)
Elyon Adede (Elexiay)
Dongio Casil (Djec fashion) (Cameroon)
Makililo Nelson (Maklinscout)
Mohammed Abbas Ossu (Abbaswoman)
Law
Markanthony Ezeoha
Annie Oti
Mina Obeten
Bernice Asein
Ogenetega Adedipe(Winner)
Film
Femi Dapson
Oluwadamilola Apampa(Winner)
Ella Chikezie
Adedapo Adedeji
Niyi Fagbemi
Professional Service
Tomiwa Aghedo
David Onilude
Muyiwa Babarinde
Bode Roberts (Winner)
Oreoluwa Agunbiade
Entrepreneurship
Dr. Bukola Jaiyeola
RJ Musah
Fatima Babakura
Ogechukwu Obah
Tomike Adeoye (Winner)
Technology
Kieva Chris-Amusan
Oluwatobi Oseni
Christiana Onoja
Toluwanimi Adegbite
Kelvin Umechukwu (Winner)
Performing Arts
Sheilah Gashumba
Babatunde Kasumu
Daniella Peters
Big Bimi (Winner)
Iweh Pascal Odinaka
Intrapreneurship
Samuel Frank
Abiodun Ayobami
Hakeem Akiode
Elizabeth Abati
Solomon Ayodele (Winner)
On Air Personality
Adaeze Aduaka
Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On-air)
Azeezah Hashim (Kenya) (Winner)
Daniel Adaaja
Riyah Abdul (Ghana)
Agriculture
Basirat Abdullahi
Ajoke Amusat
Baliqees Salaudeen
Adetiloye Aiyeola (Winner)
Owoyemi Olasunkanmi
Governance
Otobong Obo
Nafisat Buge
Muhammed Kadade Sulieman
Daniel Otabor (Winner)
Abdulhaleem Ringim
Music
Okeowo Oladotun Alani (Winner)
Ayo Maff
Folarin Odunlami
Oluwafisayo Isa
Nasiru Lawal
Sports
Chijioke Mbaoma
Sodiq Ismail
Ola Aina
Chiamaka Nnadozie
Rasheedat Ajibade (Winner)
Acting
Gbubemi Ejeye
Teniola Aladese
Debo Adedayo (Winner)
Mike Afolarin
Tomi Ojo
Service to Young People
Ali Baba (Honorary)
READ ALSO: MUSIC REVIEW: Wizkid’s Son, Boluwatife, delivers solid debut on ‘Champion’s Arrival’
Young Person of The Year
Fola David (Winner)
Tolulope Makinwa
Alma Asinobi
Kemi Olakunle
Ayelabola Ololade
Hammed Kayode Alabi
Olaolu Akeredolu-Ale
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999