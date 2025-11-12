When your father is Wizkid, the bar is set sky-high. So when 14-year-old Boluwatife Balogun, Wizkid’s first son, announced his debut EP Champion’s Arrival, the question for some wasn’t just what does he sound like? But can he stand on his own, or will he forever orbit around his father’s fame?

Performing under the stage name Champz, Boluwatife introduced himself to the world on Tuesday with an Instagram post: “The Champion has arrived. My debut EP Champion’s Arrival is out now on all platforms.”

Boluwatife is the first son of Wizkid and his former partner, Shola Ogudu.

Like his father, who began his career as Lil Prinz at 11, the young artiste seems ready to take his shot early and at least on the surface, he’s off to a flying start.

Early feats

Since its release, Champion’s Arrival has been making waves. The EP debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria’s Top Albums chart, appeared in 16 countries, and even reached No. 71 on the UK Apple Music Top Albums chart, a feat that makes Tife the youngest African artiste to achieve such milestones.

In a heartwarming viral clip, Wizkid was seen in a proud father moment, saying simply, “We love it, man. He’s my kid, you know.”

But let’s take a look at the EP.

The EP: Champion’s Arrival

The five-track project features songs like “Champion Montana,” “Grind,” “Superstar,” “Champion Sound,” and “Champion.”

It blends Afrobeats with youthful rap verses, trap drums, and melodic hooks. The production is sleek, the delivery confident, and the energy distinctly youthful.

It’s a project that mirrors the evolution of modern Nigerian pop: fast-paced, versatile, and designed for playlists. But beneath the sheen, a boy is trying to carve his own identity.

So what’s each track like?

The EP opens with Champion Montana (1:56), a short but punchy opener that sets the tone. It’s confident, declarative, and filled with ambition.

Then, Grind (2:31). Here, Champz slows things down. The song, typical of recent Nigerian playlists, explores themes of perseverance and hustle, the kind of youthful determination that defines his generation.

Next is “Superstar” (2:08), the standout track. Naming a track after his father’s iconic debut album is bold, but Tife manages to make it work. “I’m the next one, they can’t deny me,” he raps, turning homage into self-assertion. The beat is Afrobeats with pop mixed with a radio-ready anthem that feels both familiar and fresh.

Then comes “Champion Sound” (1:57). This is where he flexes his hip-hop muscle, with quick verses, an assertive tone, and heavy drums. It’s not flawless, but it’s energetic, and you can sense him experimenting with his flow.

And then finally, Champion (3:26). A self-titled closer that ties everything together.

Review

The EP’s sound is clean and modern, mixing Afro-swing and soft trap beats with simple melodies.

Each track is carefully made to highlight Champz’s voice instead of hiding it behind heavy beats. It shows a smart balance, knowing that his voice, not the production, should take the spotlight.

Lyrically, Champion’s Arrival leans on motivation and affirmation. Lines like “Shoutout to the OGs in the game, but it’s time to pass on the baton,” and “All my haters will regret that my father didn’t wear latex” reveal humour and youthful audacity. Another standout line is “I can’t kill myself when I’m just 14”, which speaks to self-awareness beyond his years.

At times, the songwriting feels repetitive, but his delivery carries conviction. The composure is impressive for his age. Yes, the lyrics could be more profound; yes, the flow could be tighter. But what he lacks in polish, he makes up for in promise. After all, he is just 14; if he continues, there will be more to come.

Boom or Loom?

No review of Tife’s work can escape the shadow of Wizkid. That surname carries both privilege and pressure, access to opportunities and the weight of expectation.

But Champion’s Arrival suggests a young actor who isn’t running from that legacy; he’s learning to stand inside it with self-awareness.

When Wizkid released “Superstar” in 2011, he was a 20-year-old redefining Afrobeats. Bolu mirrors that energy, though not in sound, but in spirit. He’s not copying; he’s conversing with the legacy.

The EP is not flawless; it’s young, sometimes raw, occasionally predictable. But it’s also spirited, well-produced, and brimming with intent. Champz has what few young artistes have: access, mentorship, and early discipline. With those, and time, he could grow into one of Afrobeats’ most exciting second-generation voices.

Verdict

(6/10)

Champion Arrival is now streaming on Spotify and other platforms.