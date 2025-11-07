The 8th Annual Convening on Impact Investing (ACII) ended on a reflective note in Lagos on Thursday night as businesses, investors, and non-profit organisations were recognised for integrating social and environmental impact into their work.

Hosted by the Impact Investors Foundation (IIF), the two-day conference brought together leaders from across Nigeria’s investment and development ecosystem to discuss strategies for inclusive growth, sustainability, and the role of private capital in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The closing Awards Dinner, held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, celebrated organisations whose operations demonstrate that profit and purpose can coexist. Nominees were assessed on criteria such as intentionality, innovation, sustainability, scalability, and measurable social outcomes.

Award recipients

After a rigorous selection process led by an independent judging panel, Omni Retail Technologies emerged winner in the Social Enterprise category, while Alitheia Capital Management received the Impact Investor award. The Innocent C. Chukwuma Award for Social Impact went to Raising Star Foundation, recognised for its community-driven development initiatives.

The Innocent C. Chukwuma Award, sponsored by Agon Workman, DevEast, Project Alert, and the Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma Empowerment Foundation (ICCEF), honours the late Innocent Chukwuma’s legacy of promoting social justice and civic engagement in Nigeria.

In her closing remarks, Etemore Glover, Chief Executive Officer of the Impact Investors Foundation, said the ceremony was more than a celebration of winners—it was an acknowledgment of the growing proof that purpose-driven investments are shaping Nigeria’s economic future.

“Tonight, we don’t just hand out trophies; we celebrate proof points,” she said. “The achievements of Omni Retail Technologies, Alitheia Capital Management, and Raising Star Foundation confirm that impact-aligned investment is not a niche but a necessary pathway to sustainable development.”

2025 Impact Investing Landscape Study

Ms Glover added that data from IIF’s newly launched 2025 Impact Investing Landscape Study will guide more capital toward models that combine financial performance with measurable social value.

The event also featured networking sessions for investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers working to expand Nigeria’s impact economy—an emerging sector that channels private capital into ventures addressing issues such as inequality, gender inclusion, and climate resilience.

With the 2025 edition concluded, stakeholders reiterated the need for stronger collaboration, clearer policy support, and sustained funding for initiatives that align business success with long-term social progress.