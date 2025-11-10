Governor Umar Namadi has reaffirmed his administration’s strong commitment to expanding road infrastructure across Jigawa State with the launch of another major regional road project under the “Gwamnati da Jama’a” (Citizen Engagement) programme.

Speaking during the official flag-off of the Mallam Madori–Gari Uku–Kanya Babba–Malorin Kasim–Abori–Sumburtu–Diginsa Road under the Mallam Madori local government area, Governor Namadi announced that the ongoing regional road construction initiative encompasses six key projects totaling 179 kilometers, at a combined cost of over ₦81 billion.

The six regional roads are:

• Mallam Madori–Gari Uku–Kanya Babba–Malorin Kasim–Abori–Sumburtu–Diginsa Road (34.5 km)

• Arbus–Girbobo–Garin Bukar Road (33.5 km)

• Dundubus–Yanjaji–Wangara Road (16.65 km)

• Jahun – Takalafiya – Zareku – Kafin Hausa With Spur From Takalafiya To Dangyatum Road (38 km)

• Kukayasku – Malamaba – Katuka – Garin Kwalandi Road (34.5 km)

• Farun Daba – Maitsani – Baauzini – – Kafin Chiroma – Gallu Babba – Gallu Karama – Karkarna Bye-Pass Roads (13.2km)

The governor noted that in every local government visited, his administration ensures that at least one major project is commissioned or flagged off.

“It has been a tradition that in each of the local government areas we visited, we will have one project that we commission or flag-off,” he said.

“Today we are in Mallam Madori local government and we are flagging off a 34.5 kilometer road at the cost of 18.5 billuon naira. This road will cater for seven communities, and all these communities are hard to reach areas. And all these seven communities are farming communities, so this road will allow to convey their farm produce to the nearest market.”

He explained that the project, awarded to Cosgrove Investment Limited at a cost of ₦18,512,046,998.68, will greatly benefit farming communities by improving access to markets and easing the movement of goods and people.

“These communities have for a long time been yearning to have this road. By the grace of Allah, today we are flagging off the construction, which starts from Mallam Madori and terminates at Diginsa.”

Governor Namadi disclosed that 35 percent of the project has already been completed, expressing optimism that the road will be fully delivered within the next one year, ahead of the 18-month completion period.

At the venue for the main citizens engagement event, the commended the people of Mallam Madori for their warm reception and cooperation, assuring them that his administration will continue to pursue projects that directly touch the lives of citizens.

“Our focus remains on infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, and job creation — key components of our 12-Point Agenda for a Greater Jigawa,” he stated.

Mr Namadi also acknowledged the support of the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying that the state’s progress is being strengthened through alignment with national development priorities.

As part of his engagements in Mallam Madori, the Governor also commissioned a newly constructed mosque in Garin Gabas, built with the support of the Local Government Chairman, as a gesture of continued investment in community welfare.

In keeping with the principles of participatory governance, community leaders presented the Governor with a compendium of the people’s priority needs, confirming the administration’s open-door policy and its commitment to responsive governance.