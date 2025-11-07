The Ogun State‘s government under Dapo Abiodun is fully committed to the welfare of workers in the state, the State and Local Government Pension Fund Management Committees have said. The committees, which met on Friday, 6 November, to review progress on the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) reforms, lauded the government for the successful enrolment and verification of employees, remittance of monthly deductions, and approval of palliative payments to retirees.

Other key milestones, the committees noted, include remittance of accrued pension rights to over 24,000 workers, approval of death benefits for 352 deceased employees, and review of pension laws to strengthen administration. The committees reaffirmed their commitment to transparency, sustainability, and prompt benefit payments, assuring stakeholders of their diligence in fulfilling CPS obligations.

On their next steps, the committees pledged to address challenges and plan the next implementation phase, prioritising transparency, sustainability, and prompt benefit payments, with delegation from the National Pension Commission (PenCom) provided guidance on aligning with national standards.

