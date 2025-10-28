The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Khalil Suleiman Halilu has disclosed that Nigeria is being positioned as a driving force for global sustainability and innovation.

Speaking at the 2025 World Association of Young Scientists (WAYS) conference in Wenzhou city, Zhejiang Province, China, on 26th October, 2025, where he delivered a keynote address titled ‘Nigeria at the Heart of Global Sustainability’, he said, “The bridge between government and private sector is becoming stronger, turning policy into practical outcomes.

“This is what progress looks like: policy meets innovation, innovation meets people, and people meet opportunity,” Mr Halilu said at the event. He highlighted Nigeria’s growing leadership in clean technology, renewable energy, and green manufacturing, powered by the creativity and energy of its youths.

“Young Nigerians, your ideas, your energy, and your innovation have a place at the global table. The world is watching what we build next. Let us move together,” he added.

He also shared NASENI’s commitment to domestication-adapting global technology to local realities and needs. “It is not enough to import technology. We must adapt it. Domestication is how we make global innovation work for us in Nigeria.”

Mr Halilu introduced ZeCo by NASENI, an initiative to be launched in 2026 focusing on clean mobility, renewable energy systems, and sustainable manufacturing. The programme reinforces NASENI’s goal of making Nigeria a hub for green innovation and circular economy solutions.

“Nigeria’s journey to Net Zero is not just a national agenda. It is a global invitation to collaborate, to co-create, and to build a future that works for everyone.” As the first African on the WAYS board, Mr Halilu represents the new generation of Nigerians driving African innovation onto the global stage.

The World Association of Young Scientists (WAYS) unites young researchers and institutions worldwide to promote collaboration, innovation, and sustainable progress through science and technology.

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) drives Nigeria’s technological advancement and industrial innovation through homegrown, globally competitive solutions.