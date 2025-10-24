Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Friday, inaugurated the Accreditation and Special Duties sub-committees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in preparation for the party’s convention.

This follows the party’s recent announcement of 16 and 16 November as the dates for its 2025 Elective National Convention, scheduled to take place in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

A statement by the spokesperson for the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the Accreditation sub-committee was inaugurated at the Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja. The statement noted that, as chairman of the Accreditation sub-committee, Governor Lawal described the sub-committee as the most vital component of the National Convention.

He said: “To the men and women selected to serve on this sub-committee, I extend a special welcome. You have been chosen not for a routine task, but for one of the most critical assignments in our democratic process. The work you are about to undertake is the very foundation upon which a credible, transparent, and successful convention will be built.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, this committee’s mandate is an honour and burden. Your responsibilities include producing the official Delegate’s list, booklets, and tags for all participants and observers, as well as for the Board of Trustees, and mobilizing, accrediting, and ensuring the welfare of all delegates and dignitaries.

“This is not merely an administrative task. It is a sacred trust. You are the gatekeepers of our convention’s integrity. You will be the first to welcome every participant, and in doing so, you will set the tone for the entire event.

“As we embark on this crucial internal journey, we cannot ignore the broader context. Our party is navigating a political terrain that is, indeed, both uncharted and turbulent. In these times, I wish to make a heartfelt appeal.”

During the inauguration of the Special Duties sub-committee at Wadata Plaza, Governor Lawal highlighted that the sub-committee is responsible for safeguarding the most critical aspect of the National Convention.

He said, “To the esteemed committee members, I congratulate you. You were chosen for your fiscal prudence, integrity, and dedication. While other committees carry out specific tasks, your role is to empower them all. You are the convention’s central nervous system, ensuring every organ functions with the needed resources.

“Your portfolio precisely covers essential tasks for a seamless convention: coordinating sub-committee financial activities, collecting and approving budgets, raising funds, managing disbursements transparently, and executing other duties assigned by the National Convention Organising Committee Chairman.”