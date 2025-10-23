Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has sworn in three new commissioners and eight permanent secretaries, urging them to see their appointments not as rewards, but as solemn responsibilities to serve the people of Katsina State with honesty, transparency, and the fear of God.

The ceremony, held today at the Katsina Government House, was attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, local government chairmen, and families of the appointees.

Governor Radda described the event as “a renewal of our commitment to good governance, accountability, and effective service delivery.” He emphasized that the swearing-in came at a time when his administration is reviewing its performance after two and a half years in office, with the aim of strengthening the civil service and enhancing its responsiveness to citizens’ needs.

“This government is now almost two and a half years in office. It is, therefore, time for us to reassess what we have done so far and reposition people in various capacities to strengthen the system,” the governor said. He praised the new commissioners for their competence, integrity, and record of public service.

He particularly described Yusuf Suleiman Jibia as “the oldest politician in the cabinet,” commending his decades of experience across several leadership roles — from Local Government Chairman to Head of Agency, Commissioner, and Chairman of the Pilgrims Welfare Board. “He has been everywhere and done everything. We will continue to benefit from his vast experience, deep understanding of governance, and commitment to public service,” the Governor noted.

He also commended Aisha Aminu as a shining example of women’s contribution to governance and entrepreneurship in Katsina State. Mr Radda recalled her dedication during his election campaign and her impressive work as the pioneer Director General of the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA), where she empowered many young entrepreneurs and small business owners.

“Because of her performance — and my desire to bring more women into government — I decided to elevate her to the position of Commissioner, so that we can continue to benefit from her experience, innovation, and commitment to youth and women empowerment,” he said.

The Governor further commended Dr Sirajo Yusuf Abukur, describing him as a long-time political associate and a symbol of youthful energy in governance. He recounted Mr Sirajo’s remarkable service as head of KASROMA, where his leadership improved road construction and maintenance across the 34 local governments. “We need to bring in young people into government so that we can harness their energy, creativity, and drive for development,” Radda stressed.

Governor Radda also highlighted the importance of inclusiveness, explaining that Mr Sirajo’s appointment reflects fairness and representation for Rimi Local Government, which has not produced a Commissioner since the return of democracy.

“As destiny would have it, it is now time for Rimi to be represented in the cabinet,” he stated, underscoring his commitment to balanced appointments across all zones.

Turning to the newly sworn-in permanent secretaries, Governor Radda said their appointments form part of his ongoing reform to professionalize the state civil service.

He charged them to be disciplined, result-oriented, and efficient in supporting policy implementation. “You represent competence, discipline, and professionalism. We expect you to be the driving force behind efficient service delivery,” he declared.

Those sworn in as Permanent Secretaries are: Yusuf Ahmed (Katsina LGA), Aminu Ibrahim (Katsina LGA), Aishatu Abdullahi (Dutsinma LGA), Dasuki Ibrahim Abubakar (Malumfashi LGA), Lawal Abashe (Matazu LGA), Ado Yahaya (Sabuwa LGA), Sani Rabi’u Jibiya (Jibiya LGA), and Nasiru Ladan (Kaita LGA). It will be recalled that the selection of the new Permanent Secretaries was based on merit, competence, and a proven record of service, as Governor Radda emphasized in his approval letter.

In a spiritual tone, the governor called on all appointees to internalize the meaning of their oaths of office, reminding them that they are accountable not only to the people but also to God. “Please, when you go back home, take that oath again and read it carefully. It is a huge commitment to God, and God will hold us accountable for every word we have uttered here today,” he said.

Governor Radda emphasized that leadership is a trust, warning against the misuse of public office. He noted that Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, and Heads of Agencies are extensions of his delegated authority, and therefore share full responsibility for the success or failure of their institutions. “If you fail, you are not failing me — you are failing God and the people of Katsina State,” he cautioned.

He reaffirmed his belief in fairness and justice in public administration, pledging to reward diligence and take firm action against wrongdoing where necessary. “Whoever does wrong, if I know, I will take action. But if I do not know, by God, I will not be unjust to anyone,” he assured. Governor Radda also urged teamwork across all levels of government, stressing that his administration’s “Building Your Future” vision can only be achieved through collective sincerity and service to the people.

“Let us protect the trust of the people of Katsina State and work sincerely wherever we find ourselves. God has placed us in these positions and given us the opportunity to serve — let us not betray that trust,” he concluded. The governor congratulated all the new appointees and charged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by working hard, staying humble, and always putting the people first.

“These positions belong not to me, but to the people of Katsina State. What you do in office should be for them, not for me,” he said. The ceremony ended with prayers for divine guidance, wisdom, and strength for all the new appointees as they take on their new responsibilities in service of the state.

Those in attendance included the Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal Jobe; Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahaya Daura; Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari; Head of Civil Service, Falalu Bawale; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji; Commissioner of Justice, Fadila Mohammed; members of the Katsina State House of Assembly; district heads; traditional rulers; and other well-wishers.