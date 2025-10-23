The new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, on Thursday assumed office at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Amupitan arrived at about 2:40 p.m. in the company of the Acting Chairman, May Agbamuche-Mbu, national commissioners, and the secretary to the commission, shortly after he was sworn in at the presidential villa.

He is expected to hold his first meeting with INEC directors and management staff members shortly after the preliminary assumption of office protocols.

Mr Amupitan, a legal scholar from Kogi, is a professor of law at the University of Jos, where he began his academic career in 1989.

Earlier, President Bola Tinubu swore in the new INEC chairperson urging credible and transparent elections.

‎Mr Tinubu administered the oath of office during an expanded National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the State House Council Chambers, Abuja.

‎The president tasked Mr Amupitan to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral system and strengthen the institutional capacity of INEC.

‎“It is important that our elections are free, fair, and credible. We must consistently improve our electoral process, addressing the challenges of yesterday and innovating for today and tomorrow.

‎“To maintain public trust in elections, electoral integrity must be protected. All aspects of the process, from registration to campaigning, voting, and counting, should be transparent, non-violent, and credible.

‎“No electoral system is flawless. But since elections are vital to a nation’s future, it is essential to continually strengthen electoral institutions, ensuring they are robust, resilient, and safeguarded against artificial setbacks,” the president said.

‎Mr Tinubu emphasised aligning Nigeria’s electoral processes with international best practices.

‎“I therefore charge you, Prof. Amupitan, to take on this important assignment to protect the integrity of our elections and strengthen INEC’s institutional capacity,” he added.

‎Speaking after the ceremony, the INEC boss pledged to engage stakeholders to ensure free, fair, and credible elections across the country.

‎“Like the president said, I was given a clear charge to ensure credible, fair, and free elections.

‎“Not just that, I will ensure that that is done, I’m also going to engage all the stakeholders. Because no matter how you set the barometer and the level of success, you still need all the stakeholders to be able to succeed.”

‎According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Amupitan’s appointment followed unanimous approval by the National Council of State, after President Tinubu’s nomination and Senate confirmation.

‎He hails from Ayetoro Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

‎He became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2014, specialising in company law, evidence, corporate governance, and privatisation law.

‎As INEC Chairman, Amupitan’s immediate tasks include conducting the Anambra governorship election in November and the FCT Area Council elections in February 2026.

‎The ceremony was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and House Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

‎Other dignitaries included Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, House Leader Julius Ihonbvere, SGF George Akume, Head of Service Didi Walson-Jack, and several ministers.

(NAN)

‎MUYI/SH