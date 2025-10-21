Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, the pioneer and leading composite Takaful insurance firm in Nigeria, has called for greater collaboration with partners, including brokers, to expand access to ethical and inclusive insurance solutions for all Nigerians. The company’s Vice Chairman, Aminu Tukur, stated this during the Partnership and Recognition Event held at Radisson Blu Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday, 13 October, 2025.

Delivering the opening remarks, Tukur stated that the event celebrates and reaffirms the trust, collaboration, and shared prosperity—the values the company is known for. He explained further that the event theme, “Driving Growth Through Partnership,” perfectly captures the strategic intent, which includes celebrating valued partners for their contribution, loyalty, belief, and alignment to position it for greater growth and excellence in 2026 and beyond.

According to him, Noor Takaful’s success is deeply connected to the strength and commitment of its partners, which he stated thus: “Through your dedication and support, Noor Takaful has continued to expand its reach, deepen its impact, and strengthen participants’ confidence nationwide. You, our brokers and partners, are not just intermediaries — you are the bridge between our vision and the people we serve.”

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, Rilwan Sunmonu, disclosed that the company has sustained profitable growth despite regulatory and market headwinds in the last 12 months, adding that the partnership with over 200 brokers has resulted in a gross written contribution of N4.3 billion.

Mr Sunmonu stated that the company is committed to driving sustainable revenue growth by attaining a Gross Written Contribution of N30 billion in 2026 through strategic product expansion and market penetration.

He explained that the company has implemented a multi-faceted strategy focused on regulatory alignment, operational robustness, and stakeholder engagement to secure its leadership position in the insurance sector.

In his remarks, Ismaeel Ayanlere, Chief Business Development Officer of Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, recognised the low penetration of Takaful in Nigeria. He said that with key drivers such as a growing insurance population, regulatory reforms, digital distribution, and awareness of ethical finance, penetration is expected to increase from 0.3% in 2024 to 1.5% by 2030.

Mr Ayanlere revealed that takaful insurance in Nigeria has reached a turning point, shifting from a niche product to a mainstream, inclusion-driven growth engine. He noted that Takaful has the potential to surpass the growth of the broader insurance market, positioning itself as a cornerstone for ethical financial inclusion, social protection, and a viable alternative within Nigeria’s economic landscape if strategically harnessed.

He stated that signing and implementing the NIIRA Act will strengthen participants’ confidence and trust in fund safety, encourage stronger capital bases to underwrite larger risks, and create better insurance penetration.

Also, the Chief Operating Officer of Noor Health, Abiola Thompson, stated that the company, the first national, Sharia-compliant HMO, was set up to bridge the health gap by delivering accessible, affordable, and wellness-driven care for clients. Ms Thompson revealed that brokers remain huge partners in growth that would help the company expand portfolios beyond insurance (Takaful) into ethical healthcare.

She stated that Noor Health offers nationwide access through an expanding hospital network and digital tools.

According to her, the company is building a health system where doing good and doing well go hand in hand.

The major highlight of the event was the recognition of two categories of brokers, top performers and strongest loyalty, for their valuable contribution to the growth of Noor Takaful as a business.

The brokers recognised as top performers include Colenson Brokers Nigeria Limited, Rachbuk Insurance Brokers Limited, and PRA Insurance Brokers Limited, Prorisk Insurance Brokers Limited, and Hakash and Company Insurance Limited. First Adequate Benefits Insurance Brokers Limited, Pure Surplus Insurance Brokers, and Priority Insurance Brokers Limited were rewarded as brokers with the strongest loyalty.

Noor Takaful Insurance Limited is a takaful insurance firm established and duly licensed by NAICOM in April 2016. It is the first full-fledged composite takaful insurance operator in Nigeria with a 100 per cent indigenous Nigerian shareholding.

The company currently plays a pioneering and leading role in unlocking Nigeria’s takaful insurance potential. Its operational framework is regulated by NAICOM and is subject to the Insurance Act 2003.

Noor Health, a sharia compliant health insurance that operates with Takaful model providing benefits for both members and healthcare providers, by promoting a sustainable and healthy ecosystem. Its mission is to expand access to quality and affordable health insurance by offering Nigerians a Sharia-compliant alternative to conventional health insurance that is open to all. This means that enrollees will enjoy access to a network of healthcare providers, preventive care services, and affordable treatment options in line with the win-win philosophy which guides our business.

It partners with the best hospitals across the country and leverage cutting edge technology because we believe that quality healthcare should be within reach for everyone.