Pinnacle Digital Resources Limited, a leading provider of data-driven digital products and services, is excited to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated digital news platform, Pinnacle Daily.

The event is scheduled to take place on 15 October 2025, at 10:00 AM at the Ibeto Hotel, Abuja.

As Nigeria’s media landscape continues to evolve, Pinnacle Daily is set to become the digital platform of choice for Nigerians, delivering valuable, credible, trustworthy news, information, and intelligent analysis.

With a special focus on business, politics, and the economy, Pinnacle Daily aims to empower readers with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions that will impact their lives, businesses, and communities.

The launch event, themed “Media as Business”, will feature a keynote address by Mr Isiaq Ajibola, President/CEO of CBD MediaEdge Communications Ltd, FCT Abuja. Mr Ajibola, a renowned media entrepreneur and expert, will speak on “The Economics of Media Business: Understanding Revenue Models and Profitability”, providing invaluable insights into the complexities of revenue generation and business sustainability in today’s dynamic media industry.

Speaking on the launch, the Editor of Pinnacle Daily, Sunday Michael Ogwu, said, “We are thrilled to introduce Pinnacle Daily to Nigeria, a platform that aligns with our mission of providing value-driven digital products and services that help our stakeholders make knowledgeable decisions.”

“Our vision is to be the go-to platform for reliable content and data experiences, serving not just Nigeria but Nigerians worldwide with trusted information. We are proud to have a distinguished speaker like Mr Ajibola to kick off this important conversation about the business side of media and its role in shaping the future of content delivery in Nigeria.”

The keynote address will be followed by a panel discussion with Azu Ishikwene, Managing Director, Leadership Newspapers, Simon Kolawole, Publisher of the Cable, Angela Agoawike, Founder, Omalicha FM Radio, Zainab Okino, Chairman, Editorial Board, Blueprint Newspaper, and Musikilu Mojeed, CEO/Editor – in Chief of Premium Times as panelists.

This session aims to explore how media organisations can navigate the challenges of digital transformation, media monetisation, and the business of news in the current climate.