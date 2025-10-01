Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has congratulated the government and people of Nigeria on the occasion of the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary, describing the day as a reminder of the unity, resilience, and sacrifices that built the country.

In his goodwill message, Governor Namadi said the anniversary is not only a time to reflect on the struggles of the nation’s founding fathers but also an opportunity to renew collective commitment to peace, progress, and prosperity.

“Today, we celebrate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary with pride and gratitude.

This day reminds us of the sacrifices of our heroes past, whose vision and courage laid the foundation of our beloved country.

As a people, we must continue to uphold the ideals of unity, justice, and service to humanity,” the governor said.

He noted that despite challenges, Nigeria continues to make progress under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose policies are geared towards strengthening the economy, improving security, and providing better opportunities for citizens.

“Here in Jigawa, our administration is committed to complementing the efforts of the Federal Government by prioritizing the welfare of our people, investing in agriculture, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and creating opportunities for our youth and women.

Together, we will build a stronger state and contribute to the greatness of Nigeria,” he added.

Governor Namadi urged Nigerians to remain united and hopeful, stressing that the diversity of the nation is a source of strength rather than division.

He called on citizens to continue supporting government policies and programmes for sustainable development.

“As we hoist our green and white flag today, let us be reminded that the responsibility of building a prosperous Nigeria rests on all of us. With unity, faith, and determination, we shall overcome our challenges and fulfill the dream of a greater nation,” he concluded.