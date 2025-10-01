As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigerians to move beyond ceremonial celebrations and embrace a renewed sense of responsibility, patriotism, and value-driven citizenship that reflect the ideals upon which the country was founded.

The Director-General of NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in his Independence Day goodwill message to Nigerians, called on citizens to use the moment to reflect deeply on what it means to be a Nigerian — drawing strength from the nation’s diversity, resilience, and shared aspirations for unity, peace, and progress.

Mr Issa-Onilu stressed that Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary presents Nigerians with another opportunity to rededicate their lives to the core national values of discipline, integrity, self-reliance, and social justice.

“The future of Nigeria depends not just on leaders in office, but on how every citizen chooses to uphold these values in everyday life,” he said.

While highlighting President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to revive the economy, he urged Nigerians to embrace this year’s celebration as a call to deepen their commitment to nation-building through civic responsibility, volunteerism, and active community participation.

He noted that true patriotism is demonstrated not only through symbolic acts but also in the daily conduct of citizens, by upholding national values, showing respect for national symbols, and adhering to the rule of law.

Mr Issa-Onilu also charged institutions of learning, faith-based organisations, traditional rulers, and civil society groups to use the occasion to lead community conversations around the national identity, cultural preservation, and the importance of active citizenship in a democratic society.

He reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to sustained advocacy for civic values, public awareness on government programmes, and national unity, urging Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, to proudly reaffirm their allegiance to the nation and work collectively towards building the Nigeria of our dreams.