The heart of Yoruba heritage pulsed with renewed energy as the Olojo Festival 2025 lit up the ancient city of Ile-Ife from 25th to 28th September. Over three remarkable days, tradition came alive, and Goldberg Lager Beer stood proudly with the people, not just as a brand, but as a committed supporter of culture, community, and pride.

This year’s festival powerfully highlighted the resilience, unity, and enduring spirit of the Yoruba people. At its centre, the Olojo Festival pays homage to Ogun, the revered god of iron, while celebrating the deep cultural identity of Ile-Ife. As always, the presence of the Ooni of Ife, the spiritual guardian of Yoruba tradition, added significance and honour to the celebration.

Goldberg was once again honoured to be part of this historic event. Guided by its dedication to heritage, the brand stood with the people of Ife, embracing the beauty of Yoruba culture with reverence and pride.

On the third night, at Afeworo Square, just opposite the Ooni’s Palace, Goldberg hosted the people of Ife to an evening of celebration, featuring thrilling performances, engaging games, exciting giveaways, and a lively atmosphere that brought the community together in true golden style. The night’s headline act, Fuji legend KS Malaika, delivered an outstanding performance that had the crowd on their feet. He was joined by Gboyega Melody, a cherished son of the soil, whose presence was met with thunderous applause and local pride.

The celebration resonated with the community. Gbogboakeye, a respected member of one of Ile-Ife’s notable men’s groups, praised Goldberg for redefining tradition,“This is why my circle and I have chosen Goldberg — the true Omoluabi drink.”

Sumbo, a game winner, added, “Goldberg makes you never forget culture. The brand always stands with us in celebrating who we are.”

To the Ooni of Ife and the people of Ile-Ife, Goldberg extends heartfelt congratulations. The Olojo Festival 2025 stood as a proud reminder of Yoruba history and identity, and Goldberg was honoured to celebrate alongside those who keep tradition alive.