The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, has been honoured with the AI & Tech Award of Excellence by the International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education (Al-Noor Masjid, Abuja).

The recognition came during the Future Leaders Conference 2025, held in Abuja from 19th to 21st September, where Governor Radda was celebrated for his exceptional contributions to youth empowerment, innovation, and leadership development.

The award was formally presented by Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy. Receiving the award on behalf of the Governor, the Chief of Staff, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, delivered a keynote address conveying Governor Radda’s message.

In his remarks, the governor thanked the organisers for their commitment to nurturing young leaders and emphasised that leadership is “not just about talent, but about responsibility, service, and integrity.”

He urged participants to embrace innovation, uphold ethical values, and build digital fluency while leading with humility and compassion.

“The future does not belong to those who wait; it belongs to those who act,” he declared, urging young Nigerians to challenge conventions and innovate with courage.

Mr Radda also commended parents, guardians, and facilitators for their sacrifices, describing them as the backbone of national progress. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth-focused programmes in education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

In his own remarks, Mr Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir expressed delight at the strong turnout of young people at the conference, particularly the near-equal participation of young women and men.

The Award of Excellence presented to Governor Radda underscores his administration’s vision of investing in human capital and nurturing the next generation of leaders in Nigeria.

The three-day conference attracted a distinguished audience, including policymakers, experts, facilitators, and youth mentors from across the country.