The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has celebrated an illustrious Abia-born US Marine, Kelechi Ndukwe, who was promoted to the rank of commander in charge of the US Destroyer Squadron 60 and commander, Task Force 65 in Rota, Spain.

In a message of congratulations to Commodore Ndukwe, Governor Otti described his promotion as a deserving reward for hard work wrapped in excellence and faultless professionalism, according to a statement issued on Sunday, 21 September, by Ferdinand Ekeoma, the governor’s special adviser on media and publicity.

“Commodore Ndukwe’s deserving promotion is a testament to his hard work, wrapped in excellence and faultless professionalism.

“His trajectory of consistent great accomplishments speaks eloquently about his skills, professionalism and commitment to carving a niche for himself in the military while serving with uncompromising patriotism,” Mr Otti said.

“To be found worthy of this honour is to be outstanding in all aspects; no wonder he enjoys this rare privilege of being the first Nigerian to command a US Navy warship,” he added.

Governor Otti is optimistic that Commodore Ndukwe’s achievements will motivate others in this part of the world to aspire to excellence. He urged him to sustain the tempo of meritorious service to achieve greater feats.

On behalf of the government and people of Abia State, the governor congratulated Commodore Ndukwe and prayed that he would continue to break new ground in his career.