Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, is scheduled to speak at the fifth African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AfSNET) Investment Conference. The Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) will be held from 4th to 10th September 2025, at the Algerian Company of Fairs and Exhibitions Centre (SAFEX) in Algiers, Algeria, under the theme “Gateway to New Opportunities”.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that Governor Lawal was invited to speak at the Fifth edition of the African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AfSNET) Investment Conference on the 6th of September 2025. The statement further noted that the investment conference will take place on the sidelines of the fourth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025).

“The Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) will be hosted by the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria and convened by Afreximbank in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

“The Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) will provide a unique and valuable platform for businesses to access a single African market of over 1.4 billion people with a GDP of over US$3.5 trillion created under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“This year’s theme, ‘Local Power, Global Impact: Strengthening Africa’s Sub-Sovereign Governments for Sustainable Development’, underscores our collective commitment to leveraging local governance for transformative continental outcomes.

“Building on the success of the fourth AfSNET Conference held in Kisumu, Kenya, which gathered more than 45 governors, mayors, local government leaders, investors, and development partners from across Africa, the AfSNET conference emphasized the strategic importance of sub-sovereign entities in promoting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“The conference featured high-level dialogues, investment pitching sessions, and targeted B2B and B2G engagements, enabling sub-national actors to present development-ready projects and explore financing opportunities.

“With a strong emphasis on inclusive growth, decentralised cooperation, and regional integration, the Kisumu conference served as a powerful platform for mobilising resources, strengthening partnerships, and charting actionable pathways for local governments to drive Africa’s trade and development agenda from the ground up.”

Governor Lawal was invited to speak on a high-level panel discussion titled “Investment Showcase: Unveiling Opportunities from Select African and Caribbean Sub-sovereigns” in recognition of his expertise and leadership.”