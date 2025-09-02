‘Diaspora Returns’ has officially launched in Lagos with a mission to reconnect Nigerians in the diaspora with their African roots while creating new opportunities in culture, tourism, and business.

The initiative, unveiled on Monday at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, brings together Nigerian and U.S. partners to strengthen ties through Nigeria’s cultural and creative industries.

Organisers said the programme will not only promote tourism but also foster cross-continental investment and collaboration, positioning Nigeria as a hub for diaspora engagement.

Led by Strategic Solutions Global (Atlanta) in partnership with Waterlight Save Initiative (Georgia), East Point Atlanta Convention and Visitors Tourism Bureau (USA), Palton Morgan Holdings (Lagos), and Eko Hotel and Suites (Lagos), the project is scheduled to commence in November 2025 with the arrival of the first cohort of 50 U.S.-based participants.

Speaking at the ‘Diaspora Returns launch’, the Founder and CEO of Strategic Solutions Global, Nancy Aragbaye, said operations will begin in November 2025, when more than 50 diasporans, mainly from the United States, will tour Nigeria for the first time.

“This goes beyond tourism; we are here to start a movement that reconnects the diaspora to Africa with intention; to invest, collaborate, and build cross-continental business. Nigeria is a leading nation across the diaspora. When Nigeria gets it right, Africa gets it right, and when Africa gets it right, the world gets it right.

“I believe in global commerce, and I know that is what is going to propel Africa, and that is what is going to stir the renaissance of Africa. Those who are yearning to return with intention, bring your talents, skills, resources, and investments back here so jobs can be created and business can be done properly on a global level,” the Strategic Solutions Global founder said.

She added that the project will also document the reconnection journey of African Diasporans in film, creating opportunities in the creative industry.

“I’m also excited to share that this is going to be captured because we’re turning this into a film, which will be led by me. People in the diaspora talk about Africa Rich Namus, Housewives of Lagos, but they’ve never seen a film that captures the diaspora in a powerful way that showcases the beauty, beauty and high level of business of Africa.

“We have a unique group, we call them Diaspora Advocates, who will be coming. We have the likes of Kiana Watson, a real estate mogul, United States, Ashley Riewert, a philanthropist, and we have fashion powerhouses like Maxie J, Simon Tucker; we have a powerful cast that will be represented.”

Lagos tourism

Eko Hotel and Suites, which hosted the launch, said it is committed to providing a platform for Nigeria to showcase its excellence. The Publicist of the Eko Hotel and Suites, Ayodele Adio, noted that Lagos State and Eko Hotel are ready to deliver experiences of international standards for business and showcase Nigeria’s excellence with the launch of Diaspora Returns.

“Hospitality today is about more than comfort. It is about creating a platform where Nigeria can proudly stand before the world. We consider Lagos a global hub for world-class events and cultural tourism.”

Speaking of previous cultural and tourism events, mostly held in Lagos, Mr Adio cited Detty December, an end-of-year homecoming event, as proof of what Lagos could make out of Diaspora Returns.

“Today, we are proud to say that we host arguably the biggest Christmas carnival procession on the continent. We have created and propagated the African story of Christmas through the Tropical Christmas Wanderland, which is a 13-day staycation where we have hosted hundreds of families from across the world.

“We now stage world-class musicals and shows, musicals and theatre shows, a unique and well-acclaimed family competition called Family Olympics, a circus show, and now have one of the biggest theme parks in all of the continent, amongst a few other things.

“Hence, we understand the importance of platforms like Diaspora Returns. They remind the global community that Nigeria is not defined by its challenges, but by its resilience, its brilliance, and its unyielding spirit.”

African-American culture

Speaking on synergies between Lagos and Atlanta, Chantel Francois, President of the East Point Atlanta Convention and Visitors Tourism Bureau, said both cities share strong cultural and economic similarities.

“Atlanta has a large Nigerian community of over 20,000 people. This connection enriches our community and creates a natural bridge. With direct daily flights between Lagos and Atlanta, we are well-positioned to strengthen tourism, culture, and business.

“We’re also happy and proud to highlight our direct daily non-stop service between Lagos and Atlanta, provided by Delta Airlines. This makes travel between our two cities even easier than ever, strengthening our connections and providing seamless access for tourism, business, and cultural exchange.

“We’ve had so many people visit our city in East Point who are from the diaspora. We’ve had the First Lady of Liberia. We’ve had visitors from Ghana, Nigeria, of course. We’re looking forward to hosting all of you in 2026 when the diaspora returns,” she added.

SDG Goals

Ero Ibhafidon, President of Waterlight Save Initiative, stressed the role of the diaspora in driving sustainable development. “The diaspora has contributed greatly to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Through partnerships, we focus on education, empowerment, and resilience. This November, we will also provide loans to support 200 small businesses.

“Together, we believe that we are shaping the future, where collaboration is not bound, and impact is not limited. So we encourage all of you who are part of the diaspora to come,” he said.

Palton Morgan Holdings’ Sales Director, Achuonye Vivian, said the company is committed to supporting the diaspora with credible investment opportunities.

“This is not just a one-time event but the start of a lifetime partnership. We are positioning ourselves as a trusted gateway for diaspora capital into Africa, building not just properties but sustainable value and opportunities.

“We stand today at a powerful moment in Africa’s growth story. Anytime the diaspora returns, we are redefining the conversation around African investments and prosperity.

“To our brothers and sisters across the globe, Africa is not just calling you home; We are ready to walk that journey with you as a quality-driven, credible, and forward-thinking organisation,” she stated.