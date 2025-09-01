Two suspected gun-runners have been nabbed by the Katsina State Police Command while transporting deadly weapons from Jigawa State to Safana in Katsina. The arrest signposts a major breakthrough by the Command towards busting criminal networks through which sophisticated arms have been smuggled for wreaking havoc across the state.

A statement by Nasir Mu’azu, Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, revealed that at approximately 4:35am today, officers from Ingawa Division on patrol along the Ingawa-Karkarku village route intercepted two suspected gun runners attempting to transport a deadly arsenal concealed in a blue Volkswagen Golf (Registration: RSH 528 BY ABJ).

The suspects, identified as Abdulsalam Muhammad (25) and Aminu Mamman (23), both residents of Baure Village in Safana Local Government Area, were arrested with a cache of weapons that included: (i) One General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) with breach number Z8826; (ii) 1,063 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm AK-47 ammunition and, (iii) 232 rounds of 7.62 x 69mm PKT ammunition.

Police investigations revealed the deadly cargo was being transported from Hadejia in Jigawa State to Safana LGA in Katsina State. The operation demonstrates Katsina State Government’s unwavering commitment to disrupting criminal supply chains before they can harm innocent citizens. Further investigations are in progress to uncover the weapons’ ultimate destination, trace their source and identify other members of the criminal network.

The Katsina State Government commended the exceptional vigilance and professionalism of the Police Command and reaffirmed its commitment to providing all necessary support to security agencies in their relentless fight against criminality.