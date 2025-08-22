Nine matches played between 19 and 21 August provided exciting storylines, strong emotionsand sensational results. Moreover, thesimilarities between Nigeria’s biggest amateurtournament and the top leagues don’t endthere, as you can place bets on the 1xCup onthe 1xBet platform!

Group A: arrogant newcomers

Nath Boys FA had to start their group stage campaign with 2 games in 2 days. But the newcomers coped with the workload. On August 20, Nath Boys drew with the experienced 36 Lions FC (1-1), and the next day they beat Africano FA (3-1). In both matches, the team played intense football with an emphasis on attack and topped Group A with 4 points, being ahead of Community Gunners FC, the 1xCup 2024 runners-up, due to better goal difference.

Group B: from a big victory to a big defeat

Emaljus FC have only 1 point after 2 games. What’s more, the third-best team of the 1xCup 2024 could have ended up with zero points, as they had to come back from a 2-goal deficit in the match against G-Innovation FC (2-2).

Occupying first place with a maximum of 6 points are Ikorodu City FA, who once again needed only 1 goal to win, this time against Ecas FC. The losing side didn’t get upset and destroyed Young Strikers FA the next day (3-0). The 1xCup 2023 semi-finalists experience da whole range of emotions over the two rounds – in their first game, they crushed G-Innovation FC (3-0), but now they suffered a big defeat themselves.

Group C: favorites lose

Emiloju FC lost to Utility FC (1-2) – this is the second consecutive defeat for the well-known team. Let’s see how strong the spirit of the 1xCup 2024 semi-finalist is. Not only did Emiloju lose in round 2 despite opening the scoring, but the decisive goal in the lastminute looked questionable due to a possible offside. Also in this group, ISGAT beat DosuJoseph FA 2-1.

Group D: champions redeem themselves

After defeating FC Bethel Sporting, Inspire Sport Academy beat Brighton FC (3-2) in round 2 and took the lead with 6 points. ISA won their second match thanks to a strong start – by the 10th minute, the team had already scored 2 goals.

After losing in round 1, FC Bethel Sporting struggled to beat Divine Praise FC (1-0). It’s not going to be easy for the reigning champions to knock ISA off the top.

Week 2 hit parade

Special note to 3 teams:

● Inspire Sport Academy are now the darkhorse of the tournament.

● Nath Boys FA gained 4 points by playing 2 games in 2 days.

● Ikorodu City FA: 0 points lost and 0 goals conceded in 2 matches.

What’s for next week?

The current 1xCup 2025 standings will help you figure out which matches will be the most intriguing in the group stage week 3.

We’d like to highlight two battles: Emaljus FC vs Ecas FC, and Emiloju FC vs ISGAT. Both designated home teams need to win if they intend to be among the best clubs in the tournament for the second year in a row.

Visit the official website 1xcup.ng, which provides the most comprehensive information about the competition. Knowing the results, schedule and participants’ stats will help you place winning bets on the 1xCup 2025 on the1xBet platform!