The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, on Wednesday swore in Salim Abdulrahman as commissioner to the newly created state’s Ministry of Livestock Development.

At the event at the Government House in Dutse, the governor announced that the creation of the ministry is a step to transform the livestock sector, collaborating with the Federal Government to boost food security, create jobs, and grow the economy.

Governor Namadi stressed the importance of the new ministry in shaping the state’s economy and culture, saying that livestock and animal husbandry are not just an economic activity in Jigawa State; it is a way of life for most families for time immemorial, from generation to generation.

The governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Gumel, in a statement to reporters, said livestock is the second largest economic activity in the state after agriculture, saying that after farming, livestock activity is the main activity of the Jigawa State people.

“Today, we are making history in Jigawa State. For the first time, we have created the Ministry of Livestock. And today, we are making history — we have sworn in the first Commissioner of Livestock in Jigawa State,” Governor Namadi stated.

“We are all aware that livestock, apart from farming, is the second economic activity in Jigawa State. So it’s a huge potential and a big ministry as far as the government is concerned. We find it very necessary to create a ministry that will oversee the development of livestock in Jigawa State.”

The governor further said that the creation of the ministry was a deliberate effort by the state government to unlock the sector’s vast potential.

“As a government, we have taken deliberate efforts to improve and develop the livestock sub-sector. We have made so many connections, we have made so many contacts, and very soon these contacts will start to materialise. And based on that, we feel it is important to create a ministry that will drive this process.”

On the choice of the pioneer commissioner, Governor Namadi expressed confidence in Professor Salim Abdurrahman’s expertise.

“The person who was sworn in as Commissioner for Livestock… he’s a real professional; he’s an expert in the field. I went through his CV; right from his BSc to MSc to PhD, it is all animal science. So there’s no better person to spearhead that industry than Professor Salim.”

While congratulating Prof Salim Abdurrahman, the governor reminded him of the significance of his new role as the first and pioneer commissioner of this ministry, urging him to work towards impacting the lives of the people of Jigawa State.

“I want to caution you that you are on the verge of making history because you are the pioneer commissioner of this ministry. So if the ministry has an impact on the lives of the people of Jigawa State, history will be very kind to you. Otherwise, it will be a problem for you.

The governor concluded by praying for the success of the ministry in improving the livelihoods of the people across the state.

Livestock accounted for almost 10% of Jigawa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022. The sector is considered to be very critical and vital to the development of our State’s economy and the attainment of our vision of Greater Jigawa.