The federal government has nominated Taoheed Elias as Nigeria’s candidate for election to the International Court of Justice, considered the World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, described Mr Elias as one of the most respected figures in international law.

According to the minister, the decision to nominate him was based on his contributions and his belief in the ideals of the international court.

“On behalf of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I am honoured to announce the nomination of Taoheed Olufemi Elias as Nigeria’s candidate for election to the International Court of Justice @CIJ_ICJ.

“Elias stands among the most respected figures in the field of international law, with a distinguished record of legal scholarship, decades of service to the global community, and a dedication to the principles of justice, equity, and the rule of law.

“His contributions embody the ideals upon which the ICJ was founded and the values enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations,” the minister wrote.

Established in 1945, the ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations (UN). It is considered as the highest court in the world for disputes involving sovereign states.

The court is made up of 15 judges, each serving a nine-year term, with representation drawn from diverse legal traditions around the world.

Mr Elias has recently served as an ad hoc judge at the court.

If elected, Mr Elias would become the fourth Nigerian to serve on the ICJ bench, after Charles Onyeama, Bola Ajibola, and Mr Elias’ ather, Teslim Elias.

“This nomination reflects Nigeria’s steadfast belief in a rules-based international order, one in which justice is impartial, peace is safeguarded, and all nations, regardless of size or power, have an equal voice in shaping a fairer and more secure future for humanity,” the minister wrote.

“The Government of Nigeria calls on the international community to support Elias’s candidacy, confident that his election to the Court will strengthen the cause of global justice and advance the peaceful settlement of disputes among nations.”

While formally presenting Mr Elias to the members of the UN diplomatic corps on Monday in New York, Nigeria’s Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, Samson Itegboje, said Mr Elias’ background has significantly influenced his actions and interpretation of the law.

“It would interest you all to also note that the father of the candidate we are introducing today, Taslim Olawale Elias, a prominent Nigerian jurist, was a judge at the ICJ from 1976 to 1991 and his tenure marked significant contributions to international law, especially in shaping the court’s jurisprudence in various areas, having served as president and as vice president of the court,” he said.

Mr Itegboje added that, “In light of the foregoing, I can categorically state that Dr. Taoheed Olufemi Elias, himself currently a judge ad hoc at the ICJ, is not just a renowned international lawyer with vast experience in the practice of international law and academics but born into a jurist family and has learned the ropes of dispensing good judgment from his childhood.”