Wife of the Katsina State Governor, Fatima Dikko Umaru Radda, has called for urgent and united action in tackling the rising cases of breast and cervical cancer in Nigeria, particularly among underserved women.

She made the call on Monday, while chairing a one day symposium organised by the Gender Policy Unit of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. The event, themed “Women and Society: Creating Awareness on Breast Cancer and Women Empowerment,” brought together scholars, medical experts, advocates, and students at the Postgraduate College Auditorium.

For Mrs Fatima Radda, it wasn’t just another public appearance it was a return to her alma mater. “Coming back to ABU Zaria always feels like coming home,” she said, visibly moved as she addressed the gathering.

In her keynote remarks, she stressed that breast and cervical cancer are not just medical issues but societal ones, deeply intertwined with awareness, access to care, and women’s empowerment.

“This symposium is not just a conversation it’s a wake-up call. Breast and cervical cancer can be prevented or treated if detected early. But that means we must spread knowledge, break the silence, and support women, especially in rural areas,” she said.

The Katsina first lady who has become a consistent voice on issues of health and education for women, described the theme of the symposium as “a mirror of our society.” She explained that how women are treated whether their voices are heard, their health prioritised, or their ambitions supported ultimately reflects the values of a nation.

Earlier In his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of ABU, Professor Adamu Ahmed, commended Mrs Radda for her continued commitment to women’s issues. Represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Advancement, Research and Innovation), Professor Sanusi Aliyu Rafindadi, he noted: “Your Excellency, your advocacy is both timely and necessary. This symposium is not just academic it’s a platform for saving lives.”

Prof Ahmed called on all participants to take the message beyond the four walls of the university. “Let this forum ignite real conversations and real actions in our communities. Every woman deserves access to information and care,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Coordinator of the Gender Policy Unit, Professor Rahanatu Lawal, praised Mrs Radda’s unwavering efforts in amplifying women’s voices and pushing for gender equity. She reiterated the importance of collective effort in the fight against cancer. “No woman should walk this path alone,” she said.

Professor Rahanatu also emphasised the need for men to be allies in the struggle for women’s empowerment. “Without our male counterparts, the progress of women remains limited. Gender inclusiveness must be a shared goal,” she stated.

One of the technical presentations came from Dr Aminat Jimoh of the Department of Surgery, ABU Teaching Hospital, who spoke on “Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Modalities.” She urged women to prioritise early detection and self-examination, especially those with a family history of cancer.

Dr Jimoh further appealed to Hajiya Fatima to leverage her influence in advocating for more accessible and affordable cancer treatment options across the state and beyond.

Another guest speaker, Mrs Rabi Kabiru a thriving entrepreneur known for her work in food preservation spoke about the critical link between economic empowerment and health outcomes.

She encouraged women to be financially self-reliant, noting, “When a woman has economic stability, she can make timely and independent decisions about her health.”

The event endedwith a consensus: raising awareness, investing in women, and building systems that support early detection can significantly reduce the burden of cancer in society.