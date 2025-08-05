The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved the promotion of 30 Controllers of Corrections (CCs) to the rank of Assistant Controller General (ACGs), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

This is contained in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) Abubakar Umar on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Umar said the decision was in line with the commitment to merit-based advancement, professional excellence, and the continuous strengthening of leadership within the NCoS.

“Among the newly promoted officers are 27 general duty officers who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership, and operational competence in various formations across the country.

“In addition, three professional officers have also been elevated in recognition of their outstanding services and specialised contributions in the areas of Medical Laboratory Science, Nursing, and Public Health,” he said.

Mr Umar said the promotion exercise reflected the ongoing reform agenda in the service, in line with the “Renewed Hope Agenda’’ of President Bola Tinubu.

This, he said, was under the leadership of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, whose unwavering commitment to reposition the service for greater efficiency and professionalism is unprecedented.

Reacting, the Controller General of Corrections (CGC), Sylvester Nwakuche, congratulated the newly promoted senior officers.

Mr Nwakuche urged them to redouble their effort to service delivery, strategic leadership, and the core mandates of reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates.

He emphasised that the promotion was not only a reward for past performance but also a call to higher responsibility in line with global best practices in correctional management.

He said that the service remained committed to building a motivated, disciplined, and professional workforce capable of meeting the complex demands of modern corrections and public safety.

(NAN)