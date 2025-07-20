The NNPC/Heirs Energies Joint Venture has launched the OML 17 University Scholarship Programme (USP) aimed at supporting educational development in the host communities of the oil block.

The initiative is being implemented through the OML 17 Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT).

According to Heirs Energies’ website, the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17 is located in the Niger Delta region, specifically north of Port Harcourt, Rivers State. It is said to be a large, onshore asset with 15 oil and gas fields, including the producing fields of Agbada, Elelenwa, Nkali, and Obigbo North.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos, Osa Igiehon, Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Energies Limited, said the scholarship underscores the company’s commitment to investing in the future of its host communities.

According to him, the scholarship will provide financial and academic support to 300 first-year students from the OML 17 host communities, who are currently enrolled in government-owned universities across Nigeria, regardless of their field of study.

“This initiative aligns with the Trust’s broader mission to promote sustainable development through education and human capital investment, in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“Applications for the scholarship open on 21 July 2025 and will be followed by an online testing and screening process.

“Final selections and the official announcement of the 300 beneficiaries are scheduled for September 2025, coinciding with the start of the new academic year.

“Education is the foundation of progress.

“By empowering young people with access to learning, we are building stronger, more resilient communities.

“At Heirs Energies, we believe that shared prosperity begins with shared opportunity,” he said.

He said that eligible candidates from OML 17 host communities are encouraged to apply via the official scholarship portal: heirsenergies.com/scholarships.

“Full eligibility criteria and application procedures will be available on the website, as well as through community notice boards, flyers, and local outreach channels.

“The OML 17 Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT), established under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 by the NNPC/Heirs Energies JV, is dedicated to driving sustainable development and economic empowerment across 73 host communities.

“This is the largest HCDT-led scholarship initiative in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. It reflects our commitment to transparency, inclusion, and long-term impact,” Mr Igiehon added.

Also speaking, Samuel Amaechi, Chairman of the OML 17 HCDT Board of Trustees, described the programme as a transformative step for the region.

“The launch of the OML 17 USP marks a new chapter in our efforts to uplift the youth in our host communities.

“We are proud to introduce a transparent, merit-based scholarship that offers real access to education for those who need it most.

“This is not just a scholarship; it is a pathway to a better future,” he said.

(NAN)

