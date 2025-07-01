Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, visited Katsina students studying in China under the state’s foreign scholarship programme. The visit took place on Sunday, 16 June, 2025, during his official trip to Xuzhou University of Technology (XZUT) in Jiangsu Province.

Mr Radda met with 38 students currently studying Biological Engineering at XZUT, and another 37 pursuing degrees in Artificial Intelligence at Xi’an Shiyou University. Notably, each of the 34 Local Government Areas of Katsina State is represented, with at least two students.

The students received Mr Radda with joy and gratitude, visibly touched by his visit. As a mark of appreciation, they presented him with an award for his support and care.

Speaking on their behalf, Musa Abubakar Danmusa thanked the Governor and the state government for giving them the chance to study abroad. He also appealed for more support and appreciated the Governor for his constant encouragement.

Responding to their requests and appreciation, Governor Radda expressed joy seeing the students in good health and high spirits. He assured them of his continued commitment to their education and well-being. He promised to provide the necessary materials to support their studies.

READ ALSO: Gov Radda hails Katsina Police officers for winning national awards

“This is more than just paying for your education,” the Governor said. “It’s about preparing a generation of change-makers who will help build a stronger, better Katsina. Your success is our success, and we will continue to support you in every way we can.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Radda also expressed genuine pride in the students, emphasising their important role in shaping the future of the state.

“We are investing in you because we believe in what you stand for,” he said. “Katsina is not just waiting for your return with certificates we are waiting for your ideas, your innovation, and your readiness to make a difference. You are the face of tomorrow.”

He encouraged them to stay focused, remain prayerful, and continue upholding the values they were raised with.

“Read your Qur’an regularly, stay disciplined, and always carry the pride of Katsina wherever you go,” he advised.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by his wife, Fatima Dikko Radda; Principal Private Secretary, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji; Lead Consultant, Haroun Abba Gana and Managing Director Water Board of Katsina State, Dr Tukur Hassan Tinglin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

