The Niger State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, following recent security breaches that claimed the life of a student and sparked widespread unrest within the university community.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, Governor Mohammed Bago directed that the institution be shut down indefinitely “with immediate effect” to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“This decision comes in light of recent security breaches and the unfortunate loss of lives within the university community,” the statement read. “The safety and security of all citizens, including the students, remain a top priority for the government.”

The closure follows violent protests by students over the brutal killing of Abdulwahab Jafar, a 200-level Chemistry student who was reportedly attacked during a suspected armed robbery at a private student lodge known as “Ndakitabu.”

The tragic incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, sent shockwaves across the university, prompting hundreds of students to take to the streets in anger.

During the protest, the students reportedly damaged school property and blocked roads, demanding justice and urgent government intervention to improve campus security and student welfare.

The university’s management and state authorities had since been in talks to calm the situation, with lawmakers from the State House of Assembly also visiting the campus to assess the crisis.

Governor Bago, in response, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said investigations were underway to identity the robbers. He also called on members of the university community to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies.

“The government is working diligently to restore order and maintain peace. Every effort is being taken to investigate the security breaches and bring the perpetrators to justice,” the statement added.

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of lives and property across Niger State and promised to put stronger security measures in place before the university reopens.

IBBU Lapai, a prominent public university in Niger State, has faced mounting concerns in recent months over inadequate student accommodation and poor security around off-campus lodges.

The recent killing has reignited debates about the state of infrastructure and student safety in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

