The Managing-Director of Jigawa State Radio Corporation, Yusuf Adamu Babura, has been honoured with a copy of the Holy Quran in Saudi Arabia for returning a missing 700 Riyal (N290,000) to its owner.

The Management of the Risallah Golden Hotel in Makkah organised a special event and honoured the Radio chief for his exceptional character as a role model in the city of Makkah, urging other pilgrims to emulate his good character.

The management described Mr Babura an exceptional guest who displayed the deserved conduct in accordance with the teachings of Islam that every Muslim should emulate both in Saudi Arabia and away.

A management staff, Muhammed Salalah, presented a copy of the Holy Quran to Mr Babura saying that it is a befitting honour and reward containing words of God and as a guide to mankind.

Mr Salalah said the hotel management will always remember Mr Babura and Jigawa State Pilgrims as worthy guests of the hotel and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Habibu Yusuf, commended the hotel for the recognition and rewarding one of its pilgrims for returning the missing money.

