The police in Enugu State have detained three masqueraders in the Nsukka area of the state for allegedly assaulting residents.

Daniel Ndukwe, the state police spokesperson, said in a statement in Enugu on Tuesday that police operatives arrested the suspects on 23 June, with the assistance of members of the community.

He said the suspects’ arrest was linked to the alleged physical assault of residents by the ‘Oriokpa’ Masquerade group on 22 June, as seen in a viral video.

“The suspects, along with others still at large, took advantage of the ‘Oriokpa’ Masquerade celebration to assault several innocent members of the public, inflicting bodily injuries on them.

“One of the victims was hospitalised due to injuries sustained during the attack.

“The masqueraders initially resisted police arrest and fled the scene.

“However, with the assistance of law-abiding community members, the three suspects were later identified and apprehended,” he said.

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said that the Commissioner of Police in Enugu, Mamman Giwa, has ordered an investigation into the incident to ensure that justice was served.

He quoted the police commissioner as saying that masquerade celebrations are a sacred and symbolic aspect of the nation’s culture and should not be exploited to commit criminal acts.

Mr Ndukwe said that the commissioner warned against the use of cultural festivities as a cover for fomenting trouble and committing crimes against fellow citizens, as perpetrated by the ‘Oriokpa’ masqueraders.

“The command is assuring the public that all those involved in the assault of law-abiding citizens will be brought to justice,” he added.

Enugu govt speaks on incident

The Enugu State Government has vowed to “take decisive action to bring the menace to an end”.

Ugochi Madueke, the commissioner for culture and tourism in the state, stated the government’s stance on the development in a statement she made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Tuesday.

“Flogging, harassment, brutality and extortion of residents by masqueraders are unacceptable and negate the people’s true culture.

“Masquerades are revered in our culture and, therefore, expected to be conducted with dignity, safety and protection of citizens’ rights,” the statement stated.

The commissioner stated that the masqueraders’ conduct violated the conditions upon which their earlier ban was lifted.

“The continuous abuse of this sacred tradition by some individuals is deeply disturbing and regrettable.

“They have regrettably turned cultural displays into opportunities for violence, intimidation and extortion.

“This contravenes previous engagements the government had with stakeholders and custodians of Nsukka tradition on the issue,” the statement added.

Mrs Madueke reiterated the government’s zero tolerance for cultural practices, which endanger public safety or violates the law.

“The government is working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those involved in the incident were identified and brought to justice.

“A comprehensive review of the Oriokpa masquerade’s activities will commence immediately with a fresh ban in consideration.

“Community leaders and custodians of culture should ensure that all cultural practices are peaceful and safe for the citizens,” she further stated.

